Appili Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference  

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “Appili”), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development,
announced today that it will participate in the Bloom
Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2019. The conference
takes place April 30 - May 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.
Appili’s
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sullivan will present a corporate
overview and update on the Company’s active pipeline and business
development programs.
Presentation details are as follows:
-
Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019
-
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
-
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto,
Ontario
Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Sullivan during
this conference should contact Bloom Burton & Co.’s conference
coordinator.
About the Conference
The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare
Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international
investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian
healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain
corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private
companies through presentations and private meetings.
About Appili Therapeutics
Appili Therapeutics, Inc. was
founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by
matching clearly-defined patient needs with drug development programs
that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and
society face in this challenging disease space. Appili has built a
pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant
unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse
pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global
public health. Via an in-licensing program, Appili acquired the rights
to ATI-1701, a vaccine for tularemia, being developed to mitigate the
risks of a very serious biological weapons threat. ATI-1503 is a drug
discovery program aimed at generating negamycin analogue candidates,
which are a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity
against Gram-negative superbugs. ATI-1501 employs Appili’s proprietary,
taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the
growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. Headquartered in
Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Mississauga, Ontario, Appili is
pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with science and
industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For
more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.
About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom
Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in
the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has
an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and
capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence,
which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists
our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and
its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research,
business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct
investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton
Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory
Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian
Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005110/en/