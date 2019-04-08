Log in
Appili Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference  

04/08/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, announced today that it will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2019. The conference takes place April 30 - May 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

Appili’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sullivan will present a corporate overview and update on the Company’s active pipeline and business development programs.

Presentation details are as follows:

  • Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Sullivan during this conference should contact Bloom Burton & Co.’s conference coordinator.

About the Conference
The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Appili Therapeutics
Appili Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly-defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this challenging disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health. Via an in-licensing program, Appili acquired the rights to ATI-1701, a vaccine for tularemia, being developed to mitigate the risks of a very serious biological weapons threat. ATI-1503 is a drug discovery program aimed at generating negamycin analogue candidates, which are a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs. ATI-1501 employs Appili’s proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Mississauga, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with science and industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).


© Business Wire 2019
