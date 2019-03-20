Applause : Announces the 2019 Retail Quality Report

Includes best practices to help retailers thrive in peak holiday season

Company finds 65 bugs cost retailers more than $60 million in lost holiday sales

Applause, the worldwide leader in digital quality and crowdsourced testing, today released its new report highlighting the digital and omnichannel mistakes that plagued some of the world’s top retailers during the holiday season. The report, titled The 2019 Retail Quality Report: Global Insights from the Holiday Shopping Season, provides retailers with six key recommendations and best practices to prepare for the 2019 season.

The report leverages primary research from Applause’s industry-leading community of software testers and usability experts. Testing took place from Black Friday through December of 2018. Applause’s community completed functional and user experience testing on more than 50 top global retail ecommerce sites. In addition, the testers went through a specific omnichannel journey (buy online, return in store) in the US, UK, and Germany to compare the omnichannel experiences of each country.

Applause identified more than 3,000 software bugs and UX issues, many of which impacted retail revenues during peak shopping periods. In fact, just 65 bugs cost retailers more than $60 million in holiday sales.

“These results show retailers aren’t doing enough to meet customer expectations, especially during key junctures of the holiday season,” said Kristin Simonini, VP of Product at Applause. “We see this as a global problem. Retailers aren’t designing digital experiences with customers in mind and the overall quality of these experiences is lacking. Learning from these mistakes and putting more emphasis on testing will help retailers prepare for peak periods this year.”

Other key findings from the report include:

A single severe bug cost, on average, $915,240 when left in production for 14 days

Over half (53%) of all bugs found were classified as severe

Communication breakdowns threatened omnichannel experiences, and many shoppers weren’t able to find in-store areas to return items bought online

The most dangerous bugs were found in shopping carts, product pages, and account pages

Additional Resources:

To request more information about the report, its findings, and methodology, contact pr@applause.com.

About Applause

Applause is the worldwide leader in crowdtesting and digital quality. Software is at the heart of how all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly everywhere. With highly-vetted testers available on-demand around the globe, Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage, eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT, and in-store experiences.

Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, Fox, Google, and Dow Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high-quality digital experiences that customers love. Learn more at www.applause.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005077/en/