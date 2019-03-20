Applause : Announces the 2019 Retail Quality Report

Applause, the
worldwide leader in digital quality and crowdsourced testing, today
released its new report highlighting the digital and omnichannel
mistakes that plagued some of the world’s top retailers during the
holiday season. The report, titled The
2019 Retail Quality Report: Global Insights from the Holiday Shopping
Season, provides retailers with six key recommendations and best
practices to prepare for the 2019 season.
The report leverages primary research from Applause’s industry-leading
community of software testers and usability experts. Testing took place
from Black Friday through December of 2018. Applause’s community
completed functional and user experience testing on more than 50 top
global retail ecommerce sites. In addition, the testers went through a
specific omnichannel journey (buy online, return in store) in the US,
UK, and Germany to compare the omnichannel experiences of each country.
Applause identified more than 3,000 software bugs and UX issues, many of
which impacted retail revenues during peak shopping periods. In fact,
just 65 bugs cost retailers more than $60 million in holiday sales.
“These results show retailers aren’t doing enough to meet customer
expectations, especially during key junctures of the holiday season,”
said Kristin Simonini, VP of Product at Applause. “We see this as a
global problem. Retailers aren’t designing digital experiences with
customers in mind and the overall quality of these experiences is
lacking. Learning from these mistakes and putting more emphasis on
testing will help retailers prepare for peak periods this year.”
Other key findings from the report include:
-
A single severe bug cost, on average, $915,240 when left in production
for 14 days
-
Over half (53%) of all bugs found were classified as severe
-
Communication breakdowns threatened omnichannel experiences, and many
shoppers weren’t able to find in-store areas to return items bought
online
-
The most dangerous bugs were found in shopping carts, product pages,
and account pages
