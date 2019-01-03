Log in
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

01/03/2019 | 01:09am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Apple Inc. (“Apple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) resulting from allegations that Apple and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased Apple securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Apple Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On January 2, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Apple disclosed that its revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2019 would be over 7% lower than it previously expected due to “[l]ower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China, [which] accounts for all of [Apple’s] revenue shortfall to [its] guidance and for much more than [its] entire year-over-year revenue decline.” However, on November 1, 2018 during Apple’s fourth quarter 2018 conference call, CEO Tim Cook stated that “[o]ur business in China was very strong last quarter. We grew 16%, which we’re very happy with. iPhone in particular was very strong, very strong double-digit growth there.” 

On this news, Apple’s stock fell $11.97 per share, or over 7.5%, during aftermarket trading hours on January 2, 2019, damaging investors.

If you purchased Apple securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/apple-inc-aapl-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-106/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Daniel Sadeh
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
dsadeh@bernlieb.com  

BL-new-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.