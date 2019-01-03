Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
0
01/03/2019 | 01:09am CET
NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Apple Inc. (“Apple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) resulting from allegations that Apple and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 2, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Apple disclosed that its revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2019 would be over 7% lower than it previously expected due to “[l]ower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China, [which] accounts for all of [Apple’s] revenue shortfall to [its] guidance and for much more than [its] entire year-over-year revenue decline.” However, on November 1, 2018 during Apple’s fourth quarter 2018 conference call, CEO Tim Cook stated that “[o]ur business in China was very strong last quarter. We grew 16%, which we’re very happy with. iPhone in particular was very strong, very strong double-digit growth there.”
On this news, Apple’s stock fell $11.97 per share, or over 7.5%, during aftermarket trading hours on January 2, 2019, damaging investors.
