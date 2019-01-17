Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple, Amazon called out for 'incorrect' Taiwan, Hong Kong references

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 12:16am EST
An audience waves Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taipei

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - One of China's top government-linked think tanks has called out Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other foreign companies for not referring to Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of China in a report that provoked a stern reaction from Taipei.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said in a report this month that 66 of the world's 500 largest companies had used "incorrect labels" for Taiwan and 53 had errors in the way they referred to Hong Kong, according to China's Legal Daily newspaper. It said 45 had referred to both territories incorrectly.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province of China and the former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and operates as a semi-autonomous territory.

China last year ramped up pressure on foreign companies including Marriott International and Qantas for referring to Taiwan and Hong Kong as separate from China in drop down menus or other material.

The report was co-written by CASS and the Internet Development Research Institution of Peking University. An official at the Internet Development Research Institution told Reuters that it had not yet been published to the public and declined to provide a copy.

A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure.

"As for China's related out-of-control actions, we need to remind the international community to face this squarely and to unite efforts to reduce and contain these actions," Alex Huang told reporters in Taipei.

Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan since Tsai, from the pro-independence ruling party, took office in 2016.

That has included rising Chinese scrutiny over how companies from airlines, such as Air Canada, to retailers, such as Gap, refer to the democratic island in recent months.

Nike Inc, Siemens, ABB, Subaru and others were also on the list. Apple, Amazon, ABB, Siemens, Subaru and Nike did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Jess Macy Yu, Josh Horwitz; Additional Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Gao Liangping, Cate Cadell, Pei Li, Brenda Goh and Naomi Tajitsu in TOKYO; Editing by Paul Tait and Nick Macfie)

By Yimou Lee and Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB INDIA LTD -0.44% 1287.45 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
AIR CANADA 1.70% 28.04 Delayed Quote.6.20%
AMAZON.COM 0.55% 1683.78 Delayed Quote.12.10%
APPLE 1.22% 154.94 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
GAP 0.00% 24.91 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -0.82% 109.28 Delayed Quote.1.49%
NIKE -0.26% 77.68 Delayed Quote.5.04%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.83% 6.05 End-of-day quote.3.63%
SIEMENS -0.11% 97.59 Delayed Quote.0.22%
SUBARU CORP 2.06% 2497 End-of-day quote.9.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:49aChina installed 18 percent less solar power capacity in 2018
RE
05:38aChina's growth set to slow to 6.3 percent in 2019, more stimulus seen
RE
05:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:29aChina fourth-quarter growth seen dipping to 6.4 percent as domestic, export demand cools - Reuters poll
RE
05:25aStock markets mixed in Asia, pound finds some peace
RE
05:19aStock markets mixed in Asia, pound finds some peace
RE
05:16aApple, Amazon called out for 'incorrect' Taiwan, Hong Kong references
RE
05:16aYuan eases as corporate demand ebbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update
3EXCLUSIVE: British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documents
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC fourth-quarter profit up 0.7 percent, in ..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.