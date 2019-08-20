Log in
Apple Device Buyback Company Second Life Mac Adds Apple Veteran Paula Currie to Leadership Team

08/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac, an Apple device buyback company that offers the highest guaranteed payout, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Paula Currie as vice president, procurement. Currie was one of Apple Inc.’s most successful educational sales reps before joining Second Life Mac. Click to Tweet.

Second Life Mac buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises, allowing these organizations to recoup the remaining value in these devices and use the funds for future technology purchases.

At Apple, Currie was a trusted advisor to schools, known for her innovation in driving the adoption of digital learning, including the appropriation of 1:1 technology in impoverished K-12 districts. She was recognized for surpassing sales quotas, growing her existing account base, and guiding a team that generated more than $20 million in Apple sales for eight consecutive years. Currie regularly presented her strategies at Apple sales training events.

Prior to Apple, Currie managed sales for large companies including McKesson Relay Health, Google and Novell. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University, West Lafayette Ind., and an executive MBA from Babson College in Boston. Currie resides in Dublin, Ohio.

“As we continue to build Second Life Mac and position the company for explosive growth, we need to invest in our leadership team to help navigate the opportunities in this new industry,” said Scott Pauga, CEO and founder of Second Life Mac. “Paula keenly understands the needs of our customers, and will be instrumental in helping Second Life Mac deliver the best buyback experience in the industry.”

About Second Life Mac
Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology.

Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

 

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
