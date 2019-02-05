Apple FCU Releases Questions to Help Homebuyers Avoid Financial Surprises in Buying and Closing Process

Despite increases in mortgage rates, they are still historically low.
According to experts at Apple
Federal Credit Union, homebuyers just need to know the right
questions to ask mortgage lenders to take advantage of the low rates. A
new list of questions released by Apple today helps homebuyers navigate
the process without any surprises.
“It’s still a good time to buy a house. Housing prices have increased
moderately over the last year,” explains Jeffery Long, Chief Lending
Officer at Apple Federal Credit Union. “But with the spring market
around the corner, low unemployment and the Amazon effect, demand and
prices will likely rise soon. Asking lenders the right questions can
help consumers understand the process and take advantage of the low
rates and stable prices.”
According to bestplaces.com, a leading provider of data and research on
cities, median home values are at $684,000 in Arlington; $870,000 in
Bethesda, $485,000 in Loudoun County; $363,000 in Prince William County;
$518,000 in Alexandria; $329,000 in Stafford; and $566,000 in
Washington, DC. Overall, home prices in the DC metro have increased
slower than the other top 20 markets, up only 2.9 percent according to
the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index.
To help get the best deal and avoid common pitfalls, Apple FCU put
together a list of questions to ask lenders, starting with these: What
type of loans do you offer, what is the interest rate and Annual
Percentage Rate, how large of a down payment do I need? Other important
questions to ask that can surprise buyers and affect the total cost
include:
What fees and costs will I have to pay? Can you estimate and explain
them?
Every lender will charge differently for closing costs
but they generally include an appraisal, credit report, title policy,
pest inspection, escrow if applicable, recording fees, and taxes. Some
lenders also require buyers to pay points (for example, 1 percent of the
total loan) or origination fees. Buyers can ask the lender to waive
paying those points in exchange for a higher interest rate. All this
information should be presented in a Good Faith Estimate, which must be
provided to the buyer within three days of the application, as required
by law.
Do you offer loan rate locks? If so, how much do you charge for them?
With
loan rates changing hourly, buyers may want to consider asking for the
loan rate to be locked to minimize surprises. However, if the rates go
down, buyers will pay the higher locked amount. Some lenders charge zero
to one point for the lock.
What is mortgage or discount points and how do they affect my loan?
Mortgage
or discount points are fees the borrower can pay the lender in exchange
for a reduced interest rate, leading to lower monthly mortgage payments.
One point costs one percent of a mortgage amount (or $1,000 for every
$100,000). This could be a good option for buyers planning to be in
their home long-term. Buyers should compare savings each month against
how much it costs to pay the points.
What is earnest money and how much will it cost me?
Once a
homebuyer decides to buy the home, the contract will ask for a deposit
(called earnest money) as a guarantee that the buyer will fulfill the
contract. The home’s price and the terms of the agreement dictate the
amount and is used to cover the buyer’s down payment, purchase price,
and closing fees as long as the transaction completes. If the
transaction cannot be closed because the buyer fails to fulfill his part
of the contract, the seller retains the earnest money deposit.
What is escrow?
Homeowners putting down less than 20 percent
may be required to put additional money at closing into an escrow
account with the lender. The lender will use this money, plus an
additional amount in each monthly mortgage payment, to pay for property
taxes and specific types of insurance directly on behalf of the
borrower. The amount of escrow required will be included in the Good
Faith Estimate of closing costs provided by your lender. The amount of
taxes and insurance required vary, depending on the property.
What are the closing costs? How much will mine be?
Closing
costs are paid when ownership of the home is ready to be transferred.
These costs can be paid by the seller, the buyer, or shared by both.
Often, closing costs can be as much as 2 to 5 percent of the home’s
purchase price. It’s important to ask the lender for an estimate of
closing costs up front, as many of the fees associated with closing the
transaction vary by lender. Although the final bill might differ from
the lender’s estimate, there are limitations to how much fees can
change. Major discrepancies should be discussed with the lender prior to
closing.
