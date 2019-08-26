Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple Growth Partners : Adds Stark Native to Lead Canton Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has expanded the Canton leadership team with a new senior tax manager.

Leif Erickson, CPA, MTax, joins AGP with an extensive background in public accounting. With 17 years of experience in both public and industry diversified tax experience, Erickson brings to the Canton market expertise in income tax accounting, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), income tax return compliance, budgeting, new business development, and change management. Erickson’s background in multinational income tax includes more than 180 foreign legal entities in 60 countries, along with the development of domestic and international strategic plans. As the leader of the Canton office, Erickson will be responsible for staff training and development, along with establishing collaborative relationships with Stark County businesses and community organizations. A Canton native and Malone University alum, Erickson is well-versed in the latest business developments within Stark and comes prepared to help grow local businesses.

Recently celebrating the first anniversary of the Canton office, AGP has invested in Stark County by expanding the office’s leadership and tax knowledge for area organizations. The convenient location on Belpar places AGP at the center of Jackson Township’s business district and the Canton team has forged many relationships in the last year, including involvement with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Opening our Canton office in May 2018 has already proven beneficial to both our Stark-area employees and clients. Adding Leif to our accomplished Canton office makes an already great team stronger as we continue to serve businesses in Stark,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Being a Stark native and a seasoned public accounting professional, Leif will advance our Canton office ahead to new heights.”

Along with the leadership addition to the Canton team, the firm was recently ranked in the Top 300 Firms for the third consecutive year by INSIDE Public Accounting, the award-winning newsletter for the public accounting profession. The firm jumped up 30 spots from their ranking in 2018.

“Our latest recognition in the Top 300 Firms ranking is a testament to the commitment and knowledge of our employees,” states Mullen. “We’re dedicated to growing local businesses in Northeastern Ohio.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transactional advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Again Certified by Great Place to Work in 2019
BU
11:01aSWISS AMERICAN CDMO : Ranked in Top Half of Inc. 5000 List of Most Inspiring, Fast-Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group