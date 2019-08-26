Apple Growth Partners : Adds Stark Native to Lead Canton Office

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has expanded the Canton leadership team with a new senior tax manager.

Leif Erickson, CPA, MTax, joins AGP with an extensive background in public accounting. With 17 years of experience in both public and industry diversified tax experience, Erickson brings to the Canton market expertise in income tax accounting, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), income tax return compliance, budgeting, new business development, and change management. Erickson’s background in multinational income tax includes more than 180 foreign legal entities in 60 countries, along with the development of domestic and international strategic plans. As the leader of the Canton office, Erickson will be responsible for staff training and development, along with establishing collaborative relationships with Stark County businesses and community organizations. A Canton native and Malone University alum, Erickson is well-versed in the latest business developments within Stark and comes prepared to help grow local businesses.

Recently celebrating the first anniversary of the Canton office, AGP has invested in Stark County by expanding the office’s leadership and tax knowledge for area organizations. The convenient location on Belpar places AGP at the center of Jackson Township’s business district and the Canton team has forged many relationships in the last year, including involvement with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Opening our Canton office in May 2018 has already proven beneficial to both our Stark-area employees and clients. Adding Leif to our accomplished Canton office makes an already great team stronger as we continue to serve businesses in Stark,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Being a Stark native and a seasoned public accounting professional, Leif will advance our Canton office ahead to new heights.”

Along with the leadership addition to the Canton team, the firm was recently ranked in the Top 300 Firms for the third consecutive year by INSIDE Public Accounting, the award-winning newsletter for the public accounting profession. The firm jumped up 30 spots from their ranking in 2018.

“Our latest recognition in the Top 300 Firms ranking is a testament to the commitment and knowledge of our employees,” states Mullen. “We’re dedicated to growing local businesses in Northeastern Ohio.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transactional advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

