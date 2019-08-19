Log in
Apple Growth Partners :' Charitable Giving Fund Announces Request for Proposals

08/19/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Apple Growth Partners’ (AGP) Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of Akron Community Foundation is now accepting grant proposals for financial literacy education.

Established in 2009, the Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of Akron Community Foundation was created to recognize the importance of supporting civic events and philanthropic organizations in the communities in which we serve. As accountants and business Advisors, the AGP Fund hopes to strengthen non-profits in our community by financially supporting education programming focusing on financial literacy. The AGP Fund welcomes applications from any 501(C)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio for financial literacy education programming.

Applications must be submitted electronically to bwhite@applegrowth.com using the grant application form located at www.applegrowth.com/about/agp-fund. Grant applications will be accepted through October 15, 2019, and all grants will be disbursed by December 31, 2019. Grants will average between $1,000 and $2,500.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting and transactional advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
