Apple Growth Partners' Dmitriy Berkovich Honored as Notable Immigrant Leader

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to announce Dmitriy Berkovich, CPA, has been named one of Crain’s Cleveland Notable Immigrant Leaders in 2020. Berkovich is a principal in the tax department.

Crain’s Cleveland Notable Immigrant Leaders is a premier list celebrating immigrant business professionals and civic leaders who have impacted Northeast Ohio in major ways. It honors their professional, civic and philanthropic achievements, while also highlighting the social and economic contributions of immigrants to Northeast Ohio and the United States.

Berkovich is an exceptional leader within AGP’s tax department. For 20 years, Berkovich built his career in public accounting with SS&G Financial Services/BDO US LLP, in which AGP is a member of the BDO Alliance. His responsibilities continuously increased as his experience became sharper in preparation and review of individual and entity tax returns, where he was promoted to a senior manager and director. He joined AGP in December 2018, providing an instant wealth of knowledge to our tax department. In March 2020, Berkovich helped form the firm’s COVID-19 Response Team and was the key point of contact on the Main Street Lending program for small business owners and non-profits.

Berkovich was born in the Soviet Union, present-day Ukraine. He moved to the U.S. and attended Cleveland State University. He is actively involved in the community. He is currently a board member and treasurer for DanceCleveland, and previously served on the board for the Pavilion Figure Skating Club. Berkovich was a coach for the South Euclid and Cleveland Heights soccer teams from 1997 – 2004, and from 1994 – 1998, he taught chess to children in 14 area schools as an International Master of Chess.

Known at AGP as a great team player, Berkovich is always willing to go the extra mile for clients and his colleagues.

“Dmitriy always has a smile on his face and comes to work every day with an upbeat attitude,” states Christine Waltjen, director of tax. “He is friendly and approachable, a quality for both staff members and clients. He provides exceptional client service, always looking out for the best for his clients. Dmitriy is quick to share his vast knowledge with his co-workers, including answering questions and providing education on the latest tax changes.”

Chairman Chuck Mullen agrees.

“Dmitriy has been a phenomenal addition to our tax team,” says Mullen. “As an expert in tax reform and Main Street Lending, Dmitriy has been at the forefront of the numerous changes this year due to the COVID-19 disruption. He’s been a point of contact for employees and clients as they navigate the tax changes. All with a positive attitude and forward-thinking. Dmitriy makes our firm better every day, and we’re thankful he chose us to grow his career.”

About Apple Growth Partners

