Apple Growth Partners : Named Top Workplace 11th Consecutive Year

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is proud to be recognized by the ERC as one
of Northeast Ohio’s 99 best places to work in 2018 for the 11th
consecutive year.
NorthCoast 99 is in its 20th year of recognizing great places to work
for top performing people that drive results, provide competitive
advantages, and allow businesses to innovate and grow. Applicants are
evaluated based on policies and practices related to the attraction and
retention of top performers, as well as data collected from employee
surveys.
“Building a culture of dedicated employees directly mirrors our internal
Shared Values, which include integrity, accountability, positive
culture, commitment to excellence and exceptional client relationships.
These characteristics guide our recruitment strategies to ensure our
team of professionals is of optimal quality and to promote collaboration
among our staff,” states Erin McCafferty, director of operations.
With more than 100 employees in five locations across Northeast Ohio,
AGP has helped an abundance of local businesses grow their value through
our accounting, tax, consulting, and business valuation services. AGP is
committed to providing creative solutions that deliver healthy,
sustainable growth for area companies. In 2009, AGP established a
charitable giving fund to support financial literary education
programming.
“I’m exceptionally proud of our firm winning the NorthCoast 99 award for
the 11th straight year,” says Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Our
positive and professional culture has resulted in not only excellent
service for our clients, but also an internal commitment by all our
employees to be their best daily. To be named a Top Workplace for 11
consecutive years during the award’s 20th anniversary is an
honorable accomplishment.”
Apple Growth Partners is celebrating its 75th anniversary in
2018 and continues to uphold its mission to provide services and
creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth for its
clients and the firm. AGP has more than 100 staff with offices in Akron,
Beachwood, Canton, Cleveland and Kent and serves the Northeast Ohio
market and beyond. AGP focuses on assisting privately-held businesses
and their families achieve healthy growth. AGP offers a full range of
assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation
consulting and transactional advisory services. Through its strategic
partnerships, AGP also provides financial planning, asset management
solutions, and ACA reporting compliance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005420/en/