Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple Growth Partners :' Principal Named ystark! Twenty Under 40

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces tax principal Mark Lapikas, CPA, CGMA, MTax, MBA, as one of ystark!’s Twenty Under 40 recipients for 2020. Lapikas will be recognized during the 13th annual Twenty Under 40 awards event hosted later this year.

In partnership with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Canton Repository, ystark!’s Twenty Under 40 recognizes leaders that work or live in Stark County across multiple industry sectors. Recipients are selected on career acumen, community service, and personal and professional accomplishments.

As a graduate from Canton Central Catholic High School, Lapikas continued his career trajectory in Northeastern Ohio, completing his post-secondary education at the University of Akron. Lapikas is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). He began his career with AGP in 2006 and has quickly worked the ranks to become a principal in July 2018. Prior to his promotion as principal, Lapikas was the former director of tax, where he successfully managed the firm’s tax department. In this role, Lapikas was appointed by AGP Chairman, Chuck Mullen, to help open and initially manage the firm’s newly debuted office in Canton.

“Mark was a significant player in opening our Canton office. As a Massillon native, Mark had an established client base in Stark County, which motivated our firm to open our brand-new office in Belden Village,” says Mullen. “Mark exemplifies the Shared Values within our firm through his professional achievements and community involvement, which is why he makes an excellent Twenty Under 40 recipient.”

After opening the Canton office, Lapikas was appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee, as he helped onboard a new full-time senior tax manager to maintain the day-to-day operations of the Belden Village location.

“Our firm trusted Mark to help establish a physical presence in Canton in 2018, and since then, we’ve grown our client base within Stark County. Mark’s local knowledge and leadership were critical to expanding our footprint in Northeastern Ohio,” comments Mullen. “Mark is an excellent example of a young professional that is both dedicated to his career and community.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pIONIX TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:33pFOCUS UNIVERSAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:32pFBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pKROGER : Announces $130 Million Thank You Pay for Associates, Continues Paid Emergency Leave
PR
03:31pMERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces That 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Is Changed to a Virtual Only Format
AQ
03:31pMercer International Inc. Announces That 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Is Changed to a Virtual Only Format
GL
03:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Ophthalmology Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTINEXTA S P A : The BoD approves the quarterly financial results as of 30 March 2020
PU
03:30pWeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, MSBF and TIVO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:30pWeissLaw LLP Reminds SBBX, QUMU, and FG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group