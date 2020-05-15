Apple Growth Partners :' Principal Named ystark! Twenty Under 40

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces tax principal Mark Lapikas, CPA, CGMA, MTax, MBA, as one of ystark!’s Twenty Under 40 recipients for 2020. Lapikas will be recognized during the 13th annual Twenty Under 40 awards event hosted later this year.

In partnership with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Canton Repository, ystark!’s Twenty Under 40 recognizes leaders that work or live in Stark County across multiple industry sectors. Recipients are selected on career acumen, community service, and personal and professional accomplishments.

As a graduate from Canton Central Catholic High School, Lapikas continued his career trajectory in Northeastern Ohio, completing his post-secondary education at the University of Akron. Lapikas is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). He began his career with AGP in 2006 and has quickly worked the ranks to become a principal in July 2018. Prior to his promotion as principal, Lapikas was the former director of tax, where he successfully managed the firm’s tax department. In this role, Lapikas was appointed by AGP Chairman, Chuck Mullen, to help open and initially manage the firm’s newly debuted office in Canton.

“Mark was a significant player in opening our Canton office. As a Massillon native, Mark had an established client base in Stark County, which motivated our firm to open our brand-new office in Belden Village,” says Mullen. “Mark exemplifies the Shared Values within our firm through his professional achievements and community involvement, which is why he makes an excellent Twenty Under 40 recipient.”

After opening the Canton office, Lapikas was appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee, as he helped onboard a new full-time senior tax manager to maintain the day-to-day operations of the Belden Village location.

“Our firm trusted Mark to help establish a physical presence in Canton in 2018, and since then, we’ve grown our client base within Stark County. Mark’s local knowledge and leadership were critical to expanding our footprint in Northeastern Ohio,” comments Mullen. “Mark is an excellent example of a young professional that is both dedicated to his career and community.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

