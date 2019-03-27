Apple Growth Partners : Receives Regional Awards for Female Leaders

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business
advisory firm, is proud to announce two employees received honors
designated for female professionals.
Krista Steedly, supervisor in audit and assurance, was featured in the
Notable Women in STEM list produced by Crain’s Cleveland Business.
Encouraging young women to explore careers in science, technology,
engineering, and math (STEM), the list of exceptional females in
Northeast Ohio showcases the diverse careers available. Steedly supports
privately-held businesses by applying assurance applications and
auditing services and encourages the growth of young women in math and
finance as a mentor to third-graders through the South Akron Youth
Mentorship (SAYM) program.
“Krista’s inclusion in Crain’s list of Notable Women in STEM is a
tremendous testament to what our firm has known all along,” states
Chairman Chuck Mullen. “Her commitment to clients, including female
business owners and young women, is like no other.”
Recruiter and human resources generalist Renee Ingram, PHR, SHRM-CP, was
named a Progressive Woman through the Smart Women Awards presented by Smart
Business Cleveland. The Smart Women Awards honor the achievements of
leading businesswomen, inspiring male advocates, and effective women’s
programs. Since joining the firm in late 2017, Ingram has actively
recruited in a competitive industry, adding more than a dozen new
professionals to the firm in less than a year. As a skilled recruiter
with nearly 20 years of experience in multiple industries, Ingram
brought to AGP experience in building an inclusive culture for women.
In the last several months, AGP has debuted a paid parental leave
program, assistance for student loan consolidation, and implemented
flexible hours during the tax season.
“Our firm is fortunate to have Renee on our team. Not only for her
recruitment skills, but also for her dynamic approach to modernizing the
workforce,” says Erin McCafferty, director of operations. “Being named a
Progressive Woman by Smart Business is evidence to Renee’s wealth
of talent and experience.”
Apple Growth Partners is an accounting and business advisory firm with
more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in
Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services
including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business
valuation, litigation consulting, and transactional advisory services.
To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.
