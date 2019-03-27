Log in
Apple Growth Partners : Receives Regional Awards for Female Leaders

03/27/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to announce two employees received honors designated for female professionals.

Krista Steedly, supervisor in audit and assurance, was featured in the Notable Women in STEM list produced by Crain’s Cleveland Business. Encouraging young women to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), the list of exceptional females in Northeast Ohio showcases the diverse careers available. Steedly supports privately-held businesses by applying assurance applications and auditing services and encourages the growth of young women in math and finance as a mentor to third-graders through the South Akron Youth Mentorship (SAYM) program.

“Krista’s inclusion in Crain’s list of Notable Women in STEM is a tremendous testament to what our firm has known all along,” states Chairman Chuck Mullen. “Her commitment to clients, including female business owners and young women, is like no other.”

Recruiter and human resources generalist Renee Ingram, PHR, SHRM-CP, was named a Progressive Woman through the Smart Women Awards presented by Smart Business Cleveland. The Smart Women Awards honor the achievements of leading businesswomen, inspiring male advocates, and effective women’s programs. Since joining the firm in late 2017, Ingram has actively recruited in a competitive industry, adding more than a dozen new professionals to the firm in less than a year. As a skilled recruiter with nearly 20 years of experience in multiple industries, Ingram brought to AGP experience in building an inclusive culture for women.

In the last several months, AGP has debuted a paid parental leave program, assistance for student loan consolidation, and implemented flexible hours during the tax season.

“Our firm is fortunate to have Renee on our team. Not only for her recruitment skills, but also for her dynamic approach to modernizing the workforce,” says Erin McCafferty, director of operations. “Being named a Progressive Woman by Smart Business is evidence to Renee’s wealth of talent and experience.”

Apple Growth Partners is an accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, and transactional advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
