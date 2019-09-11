Apple Introduces iPhone 11, New iPad, and More; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of several new Apple products and services, all of which were unveiled at Apple's annual keynote event in Cupertino, California.

The first big announcement was the new 7th-generation iPad. With a 10.2" Retina display, this new iPad is bigger than it's 9.7" predecessor. It also features the powerful A10 Fusion chip, which allows it to run twice as fast as many top-selling PCs). And it supports both the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. The 7th-generation iPad is optimized to work with the new iPadOS, which introduces several new multitasking tools, including a whole new way to organize your files. It also fully supports new and existing Apple services, like the upcoming Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

The next big announcement was the Apple Watch Series 5. This latest wearable from Apple comes with a stunning new always-on display. But don't worry, even though the display remains on, you'll still get all-day battery life. Brand-new sensors and processor helps maximize performance. Another big addition is the built-in compass, which allows you to see which way you are facing when using the Maps app, as well as access compass information.

The new Apple Watch Series 5 also comes with an update to its already extensive safety features. In addition to its existing fall detection and emergency SOS, LTE-enabled Series 5 models with LTE feature international emergency calling, so you'll be protected no matter where you go.

For those concerned with aesthetics, new case options are available for the Series 5. A first for the Watch series is a Titanium case with a silver or space black finish. Nike and Hermes are again on board with their own set of new colors and bands. You can find it is all the usual configurations, including GPS Only and GPS + LTE.

Without a doubt, the biggest announcement was the new iPhone 11 series. Similar to last year, there are different versions of the new iPhone, only this time they are split into two category types: standard and pro.

The standard iPhone 11 is the direct successor to the iPhone XR and looks to build upon the world's most popular smartphone by introducing several exciting new highlights. For starters, the iPhone 11 features what Apple is calling the "toughest glass ever put into a smartphone," meaning these phones can survive serious drops and falls. This extra protection will help safeguard the iPhone 11's 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and sleek, precision-milled body. It's rated IP68 for water resistance, so it can survive dunks, spills, and inclement weather.

The iPhone 11 also features Apple's new A13 Bionic Chip. Based on benchmark tests, the A13 is the fastest CPU ever put into a smartphone. How fast? It can perform 1 trillion operations per second. That's a staggering number. The A13 Bionic also yields the best GPU performance ever seen in a smartphone, which game developer Yang Yang, from Giant Network, showed off with a stunning demo of the upcoming title, Pascal's Wager.

The iPhone 11 boasts a ton of feature upgrades (better performance, battery life, etc.), but none is bigger than the boost to the camera systems. For the iPhone 11, that boost means dual cameras have finally come to the iPhone. This is a significant upgrade from the XR and, interestingly, Apple decided to opt for an ultra-wide instead of a telephoto for the second lens. The "standard" camera is the 12MP Wide, which has a 26mm equivalent f/1.8 6-element lens with optical image stabilization and 100% focus pixels for fast subject acquisition. The new 12MP Ultra Wide Camera sports a 13mm equivalent f/2.4 5-element lens with a 120° field of view.

To make the best use of this new ultra-wide perspective, the camera app now shows you what is happening outside the frame—to help you decide which camera to use. Portrait Mode goes beyond people because it uses both cameras to create a depth map and properly recreate a shallow depth-of-field effect. Night Mode is a brand-new addition, which comes on automatically when it gets dark. It uses intelligent rendering and adaptive bracketing to create a well-exposed image.

Video gets some solid upgrades to quality and its cinematic video stabilization. Extended dynamic range is available at up to 4K at 60 fps. You can even perform zooms while recording. QuickTake should make it easier to record a video by simply holding the shutter button when in the photo mode. 36% brighter flash and the TrueDepth camera is now up to 12MP. The front camera can now access 4K60 and slow-motion shooting for more shooting possibilities.

As mentioned, there is also a pro version of the iPhone 11, available as two separate iterations: the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These two phones represent the pinnacle of Apple's smartphone technology, brandishing the most cutting-edge design, display, and camera system the company has ever put into a smartphone.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max feature Apple's new Super Retina XDR display, which is the brightest screen ever put into an iPhone and worthy of the "pro" modifier. The difference between the Pro and Pro Max is screen size—the Pro offers a 5.8-inch display to the Pro Max's 6.5 inches. Like the iPhone 11, the Pro and the Pro Max feature Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which means you'll get peerless performance in terms of CPU speed and efficiency, as well as GPU performance. Battery life has also been boosted to get users up to 4 or 5 hours more life, depending on the model.

We could dig more into the many highlights of the Pro and Pro Max but, like the standard iPhone 11, the big story with the pro series is the overhauled camera setup. Highlighted in the intro video of the iPhone 11 Pro was the triple-camera system, or as Apple calls it, a "Pro" camera. It has Wide and Ultra Wide Cameras that match the 11, but adds a 12MP Telephoto Camera with a 52mm equivalent f/2.0 6-element lens with optical image stabilization and focus pixels. This gives users a 2x optical zoom in/2x optical zoom out and makes the iPhone 11 Pro's imaging system incredibly versatile. All three cameras are calibrated at the factory and, during use, are automatically sync'd to ensure lightning-fast switching.

Deep Fusion uses ML to capture low-to-medium-light images with incredible detail. It shoots nine images. This includes four short images, four secondary images, and then a long exposure when you hit the shutter. It then uses all that information to create a stunning image, which is the definition of computational photography.

Taking video up a notch, Apple then showed off an incredible video, which was shot and edited on an iPhone 11 Pro. Video editing is now built into the Photos app for more control over the final look of your images. All the features mentioned in the iPhone 11 are in the Pro and Pro Max.

There wasn't enough time for presenters to go over all the impressive upgrades and new features of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. But suffice it to say, what we saw indicates the new iPhone and its incredible new camera system is one of the most sophisticated pieces of technology ever to arrive in a smartphone.

