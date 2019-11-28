Apple TV 4K & Apple TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Apple TV Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple TV deals for 2019 and save on Apple TV products & accessories

Here’s a comparison of the best Apple TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Apple TV+, HD, 4K & other Apple TV products by clicking the links below.

Best Apple TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.

Apple TV is a streaming media service that lets individuals watch movies, listen to music and play games on their television. It requires a direct line to the television but provides the content through a wireless internet connection. Once connected, Apple TV 4K gives users access to multiple television and movie streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, as well as some free movie-streaming sites all available in 4K HDR. Customers with cable access can also watch television live and on-demand. The Apple TV box is only 3.9 inches in diameter, making for easy storage. Additionally, those with an iPhone can forgo the remote all together by controlling the box with an app.

How do Black Friday sales work? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year’s Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer’s electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.

The extensive Black Friday deals available online make online shopping more attractive to consumers than heading in-store. In 2018, a report from Adobe Analytics showed that Black Friday generated $6.22 billion in online sales, a 23.6% increase from 2017.

