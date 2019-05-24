Apple Updates the MacBook Pro with Eight-Core Processors; Now Available at B&H

Apple has given the MacBook Pro even more power with the Mid-2019 update, adding options with eight-core processors. The new 8th- and 9th-generation Intel® Core™ processors will dramatically speed up all types of power-intensive tasks.

B&H is pleased to share news that will be welcome by all those who count on the power of MacBook Pro. As the need for packing more power into increasingly smaller form factors continues to grow, Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel® Core™ processors, and the top-tier model is equipped with eight cores, which is a first for the MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro has long been a tool for media and content creators, including music producers, 3D designers, photographers, developers, scientists, researchers, and video editors, and this update delivers up to twice the performance of a quad-core MacBook Pro and up to 40% more performance than a six-core MacBook Pro. Behind these updated processors is the same framework that has helped shape the MacBook Pro into the mobile powerhouse that it is—powerful graphics, a Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and the P3 wide color gamut, fast NVMe PCIe M.2 SSDs, Thunderbolt™ 3, the T2 security chip, long battery life, and macOS.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Silver

Product Highlights

2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

The eight-core processors are only available on the 15.4" models, which also feature faster six-core processors and Turbo Boost speeds of up to 5.0 GHz, while the 13.3" Touch Bar models feature improved quad-core processors and Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7 GHz. These speeds will allow users to play back multi-track projects with up to twice the Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X, render scenes up to twice as fast in Maya Arnold, apply complex edits and filters up to 75% faster in Photoshop, compile code up to 65% faster in Xcode, compute complex fluid dymanics and simulations up to 50% faster in TetrUSS, and edit up to 11 simultaneous streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.

Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Space Gray Color

Product Highlights

2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 Eight-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD

15.4" 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

