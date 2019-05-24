Apple Updates the MacBook Pro with Eight-Core Processors; Now Available at B&H

Apple has given the MacBook Pro even more power with the Mid-2019
update, adding options with eight-core processors. The new 8th- and
9th-generation Intel® Core™ processors will dramatically speed up all
types of power-intensive tasks.
B&H is pleased to share news that will be welcome by all those who count
on the power of MacBook Pro. As the need for packing more power into
increasingly smaller form factors continues to grow, Apple has refreshed
its MacBook Pro lineup with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel® Core™
processors, and the top-tier model is equipped with eight cores, which
is a first for the MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro has long been a tool for
media and content creators, including music producers, 3D designers,
photographers, developers, scientists, researchers, and video editors,
and this update delivers up to twice the performance of a quad-core
MacBook Pro and up to 40% more performance than a six-core MacBook Pro.
Behind these updated processors is the same framework that has helped
shape the MacBook Pro into the mobile powerhouse that it is—powerful
graphics, a Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and the P3 wide
color gamut, fast NVMe PCIe M.2 SSDs, Thunderbolt™ 3, the T2 security
chip, long battery life, and macOS.
Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Silver
Product Highlights
-
2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
-
8GB 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD
-
13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina Display
-
Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
-
True Tone Technology
-
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
-
Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
-
4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
-
Force Touch Trackpad
-
macOS
The eight-core processors are only available on the 15.4"
models, which also feature faster six-core processors and Turbo Boost
speeds of up to 5.0 GHz, while the 13.3"
Touch Bar models feature improved quad-core processors and Turbo Boost
speeds up to 4.7 GHz. These speeds will allow users to play back
multi-track projects with up to twice the Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro
X, render scenes up to twice as fast in Maya Arnold, apply complex edits
and filters up to 75% faster in Photoshop, compile code up to 65% faster
in Xcode, compute complex fluid dymanics and simulations up to 50%
faster in TetrUSS, and edit up to 11 simultaneous streams of 4K video in
Final Cut Pro X.
Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Space Gray Color
Product Highlights
-
2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 Eight-Core
-
16GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD
-
15.4" 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
-
AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
-
True Tone Technology
-
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
-
Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
-
4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
-
Force Touch Trackpad
-
macOS
