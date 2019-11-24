Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Apple Watch GPS & Cellular Deals Shared by Retail Egg

Here’s a list of the best Apple Watch Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3, GPS & cellular sales

Find an updated list of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, featuring savings on Apple Watch 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm models. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Retail Egg.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest among the line of smartwatches from the world-class brand. It has a 42mm case compared to the 40mm version of the Apple Series 4 and the 38mm of the Apple Series 3. Another option is the Nike variant with the sport brand’s colors, reflective loop, and built-in GPS.

Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? As the actual date of Thanksgiving shifts every year, so do the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday is on November 29th while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

The Black Friday deals season begins in earnest in early November and continues through to December. During the Black Friday sales week, Amazon releases new deals every hour. Walmart also gives online shoppers an early taste of the Black Friday savings to come by starting its Early Deals Drop a full month before, on October 25. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday savings until Cyber Monday. Amazon takes it a step further than other big box retailers by stretching Cyber Monday to last another week.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005028/en/