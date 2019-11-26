Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Apple Watch Deals by Consumer Articles

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watch deals for shoppers in 2019

The Apple Watch continues to reign supreme in the smartwatch category, combining fashion and function. The series 3 has 8GB of storage and an optical heart rate sensor, and a choice between 38 and 42mm sizes. Sporting the same features plus more, the series 4 received an upgrade of 16GB storage plus the addition of an electrical heart sensor. Series 5 has a wider range of material options: aluminum, ceramic, stainless steel, and titanium. There’s also the Nike watch series. All watches have GPS and cellular variants.

Where does the term Black Friday come from? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day ‘Black Friday’. Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

