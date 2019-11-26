Log in
Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Apple Watch Deals by Consumer Articles

11/26/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watch deals for shoppers in 2019

Apple Watch Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 deals by clicking the links below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch continues to reign supreme in the smartwatch category, combining fashion and function. The series 3 has 8GB of storage and an optical heart rate sensor, and a choice between 38 and 42mm sizes. Sporting the same features plus more, the series 4 received an upgrade of 16GB storage plus the addition of an electrical heart sensor. Series 5 has a wider range of material options: aluminum, ceramic, stainless steel, and titanium. There’s also the Nike watch series. All watches have GPS and cellular variants.

Where does the term Black Friday come from? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day ‘Black Friday’. Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


