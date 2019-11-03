Log in
Apple Watch Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Series 5, 4 & 3 Apple Watch Deals Shared by Save Bubble

11/03/2019 | 09:59am EST

Save Bubble review the best early Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2019. Save on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and cellular connectivity

Searching for the top Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Save Bubble have published their list of the best early Apple Watch 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple released their latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5, on September 20, 2019. It capitalizes on the device's brilliant Retina display by offering an always-on option, a much-awaited quality of life improvement. Users can choose from 40mm and 42mm sizes as well as GPS and GPS+Cellular versions. Older generations of the Apple Watch, the Series 4 and Series 3, are still available at significantly discounted prices.

What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? The discounts on deals offered during the Black Friday shopping holidays are much higher on average than other annual sales events. Toys, for example, were offered at an average of 31% off during last year’s Black Friday, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

Black Friday is rapidly transitioning into a predominantly online sales event. According to accounting firm Deloitte, 50% of holiday shoppers told them that they now prefer online shopping to in-store, with only 36% saying otherwise.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
