Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2019): Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 Sales Compared by Deal Tomato

Black Friday experts share the best Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike GPS smartwatch deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals of 2019? Deal Tomato monitor savings on Apple Watch 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch continues to reign at the top of the smartwatch industry with its impressive fitness tracking and connectivity features. The latest model, the Apple Watch Series 5, now has an always-on Retina display and built-in compass, making it a considerable upgrade over the previous Series 4 and Series 3. It's available in two sizes, 40mm and 42mm, and consumers can also choose between GPS-only or GPS+Cellular models as well as aluminum or stainless steel cases.

Sports-minded individuals can also choose to get the special Nike edition of the Apple Watch. These come with pre-installed Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club, which have audio-guided runs and workouts, as well as exclusive watch faces that can’t be acquired elsewhere. The Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition also comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

The Apple Watch Series 5, 4 and 3 are all available at Walmart and Amazon with significant savings during Cyber Monday. Sprint also has special promotions for the latest models as well as the Nike editions in their official online store.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005403/en/