Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2019): Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 Sales Compared by Deal Tomato

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:21pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike GPS smartwatch deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals of 2019? Deal Tomato monitor savings on Apple Watch 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch continues to reign at the top of the smartwatch industry with its impressive fitness tracking and connectivity features. The latest model, the Apple Watch Series 5, now has an always-on Retina display and built-in compass, making it a considerable upgrade over the previous Series 4 and Series 3. It's available in two sizes, 40mm and 42mm, and consumers can also choose between GPS-only or GPS+Cellular models as well as aluminum or stainless steel cases.

Sports-minded individuals can also choose to get the special Nike edition of the Apple Watch. These come with pre-installed Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club, which have audio-guided runs and workouts, as well as exclusive watch faces that can’t be acquired elsewhere. The Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition also comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

The Apple Watch Series 5, 4 and 3 are all available at Walmart and Amazon with significant savings during Cyber Monday. Sprint also has special promotions for the latest models as well as the Nike editions in their official online store.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pPSA readying sale of its stake in Chinese tie-up with Changan
RE
01:53pLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
01:51pHedge funds control 35-45% of Osram shares in headache for suitor AMS
RE
01:51pBEST NVIDIA BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : NVIDIA GeForce GTX & Shield TV Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
01:47pHORIZ BETAPRO S&P/TSX 60 BULL PL ETF : Non-Cash Distributions Announced for the BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF and the BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ 2x Daily Bull ETF
AQ
01:43pBPER BANCA S P A : General Management Variation
PU
01:41pBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 STEM TOYS DEALS : Top LeapPad, Anki Cozmo, Sphero & Zoomer Toy Sales Rounded Up by Save Bubble
BU
01:33pICELANDAIR : Continued focus on the tourist market in Iceland
AQ
01:32p1080P AND 4K PROJECTOR BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Portable and Home Theater Projectors Listed by Deal Answers
BU
01:31pTOP BABY STROLLER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of BOB Gear, Graco & UPPAbaby Stroller Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco to focus on three global ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group