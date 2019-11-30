Log in
Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Apple Watch GPS & Cellular Deals by Consumer Walk

0
11/30/2019 | 04:41am EST

Experts at Consumer Walk list the top Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 Cyber Monday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm Apple Watch models

Here are the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

More Apple deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple released their latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5, on September 20, 2019. It capitalizes on the device's brilliant Retina display by offering an always-on option, a much-awaited quality of life improvement. Users can choose from 40mm and 42mm sizes as well as GPS and GPS+Cellular versions. Older generations of the Apple Watch, the Series 4 and Series 3, are still available at significantly discounted prices.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
