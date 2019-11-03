Log in
Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Apple Watch Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends

11/03/2019 | 10:13am EST

Our experts round-up the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals of 2019

Find the best early Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm models.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Considered to be one of the best smartwatches on the market today, the Apple Watch line offers impressive health and fitness tracking features for iPhone users. The Apple Watch Series 5, like the Series 4 it replaces, boasts of an ECG monitor, accelerometer and GPS capabilities. Newly added is an always-on retina display calibrated for easy reading at any brightness level. Both 42mm and 44mm models for the Series 5 are out in stores now.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? For the best product discounts, shoppers can look to Amazon and Walmart to find savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Internet Retailer recently reported Amazon.com, Inc. as the number one US web retailer in its 2019 Top 1000, a report that ranks 1,000 top online brands and retailers in the US according to their e-commerce sales. Amazon shoppers received free shipping on items purchased during Black Friday last year, showing Amazon’s commitment to their customer-first policy.

Walmart’s online growth continues at an impressive pace, as its e-commerce revenue is expected to increase by 33% in 2019, according to market research company eMarkerter. It overtook Apple in 2018 in terms of online revenue, becoming the third biggest e-commerce retailer in the US.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


