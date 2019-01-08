Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple and Amazon propel Wall Street to three-week high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:35pm EST
A trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 ascended to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon and a rally in industrials on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end a trade war.

The third straight session of gains, started last Friday after robust U.S. jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows hit around Christmas.

The United States and China will extend trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, a member of the U.S. delegation said, as the world's two largest economies looked to resolve their bitter trade dispute. So far, officials from both sides have sounded optimistic, with President Donald Trump saying talks were going well.

"You're seeing some negotiations happen and the market is starting to think that perhaps we'll start to see a framework evolve," said Anik Sen, global head of equities at PineBridge Investments.

The trade-sensitive S&P industrials sector <.SPLRCI> rose 1.25 percent. Boeing Co jumped 3.4 percent after reporting it had delivered a record 806 aircraft in 2018 and contributed most to the Dow's rise.

Apple rose 2.2 percent, regaining some ground after the company last week warned of weaker-than-expected demand for its iPhone. But tech sector gains were limited by a drop in chip stocks after Samsung blamed its profit drop on weak chip demand.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> slid 1.02 percent. Adding to the woes, Goldman Sachs forecast a tough year for chipmakers, particularly in the first half.

Other investors remained upbeat about upcoming U.S. quarterly results.

"It's the new year and investors are really stepping back and taking a look at the fundamentals, and realizing its not as bad a story as maybe we thought toward the end of the year," said Jeff Kravetz, a regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The communication services index <.SPLRCL> climbed 1.48 percent, with Facebook adding 2.89 percent.

Amazon.com Inc rose 1.7 percent, increasing its market capitalization to $811 billion and cementing its position as the most valuable U.S. company.

At 2:14 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 23,789.22 points, while the S&P 500 had gained 0.84 percent to 2,571.04.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.98 percent to 6,890.63.

Financials <.SPSY> was the only S&P index to log losses, down 0.33 percent as the U.S. Treasury yield curve <US2US10=TWEB> flattened.

PG&E Corp shares continued to decline, falling 9.7 percent after S&P Global Ratings stripped the California power utility of its investment-grade credit rating.

Union Pacific Co rose 8.4 percent after the No.1 U.S. railroad named industry veteran Jim Vena as chief operating officer.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 24 new highs and 14 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.81% 1657.2603 Delayed Quote.4.89%
APPLE 2.46% 151.47 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.39% 339.0086 Delayed Quote.1.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.00% 23759 Delayed Quote.0.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 6545.7619 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.96% 6886.8312 Delayed Quote.2.84%
PG&E CORPORATION -10.26% 17.015 Delayed Quote.2.74%
S&P 500 0.79% 2569.16 Delayed Quote.1.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
UNION PACIFIC 8.51% 150.365 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pStocks rise on U.S.-China trade talk hopes
RE
03:06pWorld stocks rise on U.S.-China trade talk hopes
RE
02:54pItaly's Salvini attacks France, Germany over shipbuilding intervention
RE
02:40pCURRENCIES : Dollar Stages Modest Recovery; Sterling Slides With 80 Days Left Until Brexit
DJ
02:35pApple and Amazon propel Wall Street to three-week high
RE
01:54pSears agrees to consider revised Lampert bid
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pEPIC Insurance Brokers Adds Blake Kirk as a Principal in San Francisco
SE
12:57pVerizon adds more phone subscribers than expected in fourth quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.