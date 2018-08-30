Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:32pm CEST
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it will host an event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including a one with a larger display than previous models. Analysts also expect Apple to release an iPhone with a edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less costly LCD screen technology.

Apple's event invitation made heavy use of the colour gold, fuelling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-coloured successor to the iPhone X, which was only made available in silver and gray last year.

Documents filed at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unsealed earlier this year showed Apple had sought approval for a gold version of its iPhone X, but it never released the colour.

Shares in Apple were up 2.2 percent to an all-time high of $227.97.

Apple has for years released its new phone models in the second week of September, and often updates other product lines such as the Apple Watch at the event. The company has already given base-model iPads and some MacBook laptops an update this year.

Apple typically starts selling new iPhones a few weeks after launching them, in time for the holiday shopping season. It broke with that practise last year by releasing the iPhone X weeks later than usual, prompting concerns the flagship model might sell fewer units during what is typically Apple's biggest sales quarter.

But those fears turned out to be unfounded, and the iPhone X, priced at $999 and up, has helped Apple beat Wall Street sales expectations.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:42pTrump wants to move ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports worth $200 billion next week - Bloomberg
RE
08:42pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces Preseason Game vs. Tulsa
PU
08:40pGreece faces 'long road' after exiting bailout - Weidmann
RE
08:37pACF MAINE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CONSERVATIO : Maine Senior FarmShare has 1,000 more openings!
PU
08:36pTrump's Nafta Rewrite Holds Promise for Labor Unions
DJ
08:32pJARED HUFFMAN : Rep. Huffman Introduces Bill on Sustainable Management of the Point Reyes National Seashore
PU
08:32pJERRY MORAN : Sen. Moran Applauds ITC’s Reversal of Canadian Newsprint Tariffs
PU
08:32pApple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
08:30pCrude rises to highest since July on sanction concerns
RE
08:28pCrude rises to highest since July on sanction concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.