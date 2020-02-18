Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple hits stocks, euro near three-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: People wearing surgical masks walk past a screen showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

World stocks markets were knocked off record highs on Tuesday as two of the world?s mega companies reported damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple?s stock fell almost 6% in Frankfurt and all Europe's main markets fell [.EU] after the iPhone maker warned it was unlikely to meet the March quarter sales guidance it had set just three weeks ago.

HSBC announced a massive restructuring that involved shedding $100 billion of assets and slashing 35,000 jobs over three years. It also warned about the impact of the coronavirus on its Asia business. The stock fell more than 2% in Hong Kong trade.

"We have been pointing out that the market reaction in past weeks was excessively constructive and this could be a wake-up call to all investors that ignored so far potential negative impact," analysts at UniCredit said.

The warning from Apple sobered investors who had hoped stimulus from China and other countries would protect the global economy from the effects of the epidemic.

Europe's 0.4% to 0.5% declines came after Tokyo's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 1.4% as tech stocks globally reacted to Apple's warning. China's CSI300 <.CSI300> gave up 0.5% after gaining on Monday, encouraged by a central bank rate cut and government stimulus hopes.[.T][.SS]

S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.4% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.6%.

Bonds were in demand, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield falling 4 basis point to just above 1.5%. Safe-haven gold rose to its highest in two weeks and oil prices fell nearly 2% after five days of gains.

The yen rose 0.15% to 109.69 yen per dollar while the risk- and China-sensitive Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.6686 <AUD=D4>. The yuan was steadier, trading at 6.9950 per dollar <CNY=CFXS>.

The euro was near a three-year low versus the dollar at $1.0830, before Germany's ZEW survey, which is expected to fuel growing pessimism about Europe's largest economy.

Also hurting market sentiment were a reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was considering changing regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to China's Huawei [HWT.UL] from companies such as Taiwan's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

GRAPHIC: Euro trashed! https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/2137/2105/Pasted%20Image.jpg

TEMPTED TO SELL

TSMC lost 2.9%. Samsung Electronics dropped 2.9% and Sony Corp shed 2.5% after the Apple coronavirus warning.

The number of new coronavirus cases in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January, but the virus remains far from contained. The death toll in China has climbed to 1,868, the National Health Commission said, and the World Health Organization said "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution.

As China's authorities try to prevent the spread of the disease, the economy is paying a heavy price. Some cities remain locked down, streets are deserted, and travel bans and quarantine orders are preventing migrant workers from getting back to their jobs.

Many factories have yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains in China and beyond, as highlighted by Apple.

"Apple is saying its recovery could be delayed, which could mean the impact of the virus may go beyond the current quarter," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"If Apple shares were traded cheaply, that might not matter much. But when they are trading at a record high, investors will be surely tempted to sell."

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.28% 0.88553 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.61% 73.27 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.13% 1.04353 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.47% 0.65503 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.49% 0.66789 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.42% 1.94573 Delayed Quote.2.66%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.19% 142.608 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.33% 82.758 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.01%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.40% 1.62135 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.21% 118.836 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.71% 556.6954 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.8928 Delayed Quote.0.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.53% 56.64 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.17% 2864.5 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.51% 569.4 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.16% 55.84 Delayed Quote.9.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.9.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.8.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.72% 70.223 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
NIKKEI 225 -1.40% 23193.8 Real-time Quote.0.72%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SONY CORPORATION -2.23% 7452 End-of-day quote.1.65%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.32% 7.00966 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.37% 7.0046 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.11% 109.732 Delayed Quote.1.02%
WTI -1.35% 51.222 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:50aUK Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls
DJ
04:47aApple hits stocks, euro near three-year low
RE
04:45aSingapore unveils multi-billion dollar package to weather virus
RE
04:43aIndian industry seeks cut in import duties to tackle disruptions due to coronavirus
RE
04:43aEU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
RE
04:41aApple hits stocks, euro near three-year low
RE
04:41aApple hits stocks, euro near three-year low
RE
04:41aUK jobs growth jumps again despite broader economic slowdown
RE
04:34aSingapore Fires Up Fiscal Stimulus to Fight Coronavirus
DJ
04:33aHolden brand retirement stuns Australian motor sport
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group