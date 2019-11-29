Apple iPad Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Apple iPad Air, Mini & Pro Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Spending Lab compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday iPad deals of 2019 and identify savings on 128GB iPad Mini 4, 256GB iPad Air, 1TB iPad Pro and more Apple iPad models

The best Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Spending Lab. Links to the top Apple iPad Mini, Pro & Air deals including 7.9 inch, 9.7 inch, 12.9 inch Retina Display models are listed below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful tablet to date. It gives users a laptop-like experience with its premium design and precisive performance. It also supports the new Apple Pencil which magnetically clips onto the frame for an immersive user experience. Users can choose from an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad model or opt for the older 9.7-inch model. Apple also offer other capable iPad models including the iPad Mini, the iPad Air and the latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is available in either a 32GB or 128GB model.

Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.

eMarketer predicts that Amazon will dominate the e-commerce market in 2019 and account for 47% of total online sales. They also predict that Amazon will grow 20% to reach almost $283 billion in total yearly sales. New deals are introduced daily in every product department throughout Amazon’s entire Black Friday sales event.

With almost 132 million online visitors, Walmart also enjoyed a highly successful Black Friday sale in 2018. Much of Walmart’s success can be attributed to its strategic combination of online and in-store visits that generated click-and-collect purchases during the sale period.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events.

