Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple iPad Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Apple iPad Air, Mini & Pro Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:41am EST

Spending Lab compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday iPad deals of 2019 and identify savings on 128GB iPad Mini 4, 256GB iPad Air, 1TB iPad Pro and more Apple iPad models

The best Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Spending Lab. Links to the top Apple iPad Mini, Pro & Air deals including 7.9 inch, 9.7 inch, 12.9 inch Retina Display models are listed below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful tablet to date. It gives users a laptop-like experience with its premium design and precisive performance. It also supports the new Apple Pencil which magnetically clips onto the frame for an immersive user experience. Users can choose from an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad model or opt for the older 9.7-inch model. Apple also offer other capable iPad models including the iPad Mini, the iPad Air and the latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is available in either a 32GB or 128GB model.

Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.

eMarketer predicts that Amazon will dominate the e-commerce market in 2019 and account for 47% of total online sales. They also predict that Amazon will grow 20% to reach almost $283 billion in total yearly sales. New deals are introduced daily in every product department throughout Amazon’s entire Black Friday sales event.

With almost 132 million online visitors, Walmart also enjoyed a highly successful Black Friday sale in 2018. Much of Walmart’s success can be attributed to its strategic combination of online and in-store visits that generated click-and-collect purchases during the sale period.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Buyout's exit from Maintpartner has been completed
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:10aLINGERIE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:08aNorwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations
DJ
08:08aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Announcement continuing connected transactions 2019 trademark license agreement
PU
08:08aNASDAQ : Prospekt November 2019
PU
08:08aC BANNER INTERNATIONAL : DMMD Circular No. 28 of 2019 - Rate Of Remuneration On Special Cash Reserve Account Maintained With Sbp Under Fe-Circular 25 Of 1998
PU
08:08aRAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and submit question for 2020 AGM
PU
08:08aInsplorion is granted  457 500 to adapt the battery sensor for automotive applications within the Horizon 2020 project 3beLiEVe
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group