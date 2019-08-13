Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple leads Wall Street surge as U.S. delays on tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:36am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged almost 2% on Tuesday as the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, driving a 5% surge in shares in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said tariffs would also be delayed until Dec. 15 on "computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing."

That eased the concerns of a trade war-driven slowdown in global growth that have dominated two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street, since President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Aug. 1.

A 4.8% jump in Apple shares and a rise in chip stocks pushed the technology sector, traditionally among the most sensitive to trade issues, 2.33% higher. The Philadelphia chip index <.SOX> rose 3.16%.

Boeing Co rose 1.00% while Caterpillar Inc , another company heavily exposed to Chinese demand, gained 3.74% and traders said the statement by the USTR offered hope of some progress in talks between Washington and Beijing ahead.

"Its unlikely that there's going to be major deal, but we might start to see some small concessions on both sides," Tom Plumb, chief investment officer of Plumb Funds.

"It'll be good maybe for this week as we kind of get out of an oversold situation but the market is going to bounce around for the rest of the year."

Wall Street's main indexes had initially opened lower, adding to a global slide in stocks due to geopolitical concerns, with a Labor Department report also showing the core consumer price index rose 2.2% in the 12 months through July.

For some analysts, that data spoke against the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering another swift cut in interest rates.

"Core CPI was a bit higher-than-expected and anything that decreases the odds of the Fed being aggressive in cutting rates is going to be viewed as a negative," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the U.S. central bank's September meeting following a recent escalation in the bruising trade war between the United States and China. [MMT/]

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 429.49 points, or 1.66%, at 26,327.20, the S&P 500 was up 46.24 points, or 1.60%, at 2,929.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 165.16 points, or 2.10%, at 8,028.57.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.79% 336.03 Delayed Quote.4.67%
CATERPILLAR INC. 3.42% 120.88 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.71% 26354.47 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NASDAQ 100 2.34% 7739.065426 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 8026.766815 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 1.68% 2932.13 Delayed Quote.16.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aU.S. to Delay Some Tariffs Against China -- Update
DJ
11:00aU.S. details items from China for which new tariff is delayed
RE
10:54aCHINA'S VICE PREMIER TALKS WITH U.S. TRADE OFFICIALS : Commerce Ministry
RE
10:48aDollar soars versus yen after U.S. makes trade concessions
RE
10:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union Calls for Brexit and LFA Certainty at Lairg Sale
PU
10:47aDollar soars versus yen after U.S. makes trade concessions
RE
10:41aEXCLUSIVE : Citgo to appoint new CEO to navigate political, legal turmoil - sources
RE
10:36aApple leads Wall Street surge as U.S. delays on tariffs
RE
10:28aTrump eyes China for shift on U.S. agricultural product purchases
RE
10:24aU.S. Will Delay Some Tariffs Against China
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group