Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple, luxury brands drop China prices as VAT cuts come into effect

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New iPhone X phones are purchased at an Apple Store in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc and other consumer brands lowered prices for their products in China on Monday as a cut in the country's value-added tax (VAT) rate came into effect.

Price tags for products listed on the Apple's China website were lowered on Monday morning, including a discount of up to 500 yuan ($74.44) for some of its latest iPhone models.

Suggested retail prices for brands including LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Kering's Gucci were also cut by around 3 percent, according to local media reports.

It follows announcements last month from car brands BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz, which said prices for several car models would drop following the tax changes.

Apple declined to comment on the price cuts, while LVMH and Kering did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing said in March that it would cut taxes and fees for all companies by nearly 2 trillion yuan in 2019, with the manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors set to benefit as it looks to stimulate a slowing economy.

The world's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in almost three decades amid lower domestic demand and an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Several Chinese electronics retailers lowered prices for iPhones in January, discounting latest models by up to $118, after weaker-than-expected sales at end-2018.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 1.38% 69.7 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
KERING 2.13% 522.1 Real-time Quote.26.85%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.63% 333.25 Real-time Quote.29.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aWhat Modern Monetary Theory Gets Right and Wrong -- Streetwise
DJ
12:08aThe New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List
BU
12:07aApple, luxury brands drop China prices as VAT cuts come into effect
RE
12:03aAustralia's RBA Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.5%
DJ
04/01Southeast Asian markets rise as positive U.S., China factory data eases slowdown worries
RE
04/01Saudi Arabia may keep May crude prices little changed
RE
04/01STATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : FMG's $3.7 billion Iron Bridge project to create thousands of jobs
PU
04/01Manufacturing rebound lifts Asian shares to seven-month highs
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Filing of Technical Reports
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About