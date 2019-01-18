Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple ordered to pull part of press release in Qualcomm case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:27pm EST
Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has been ordered by a German court to stop using part of a press release claiming all iPhones would be available in the country through carriers and resellers, a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters showed.

The iPhone maker was banned from selling the iPhone 7 and 8 models in Germany in December following a patent dispute with Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm on Thursday obtained the preliminary injunction stopping Apple from using a statement that it released to the press in response to the December ruling.

At the time, the iPhone maker said that it would no longer stock the iPhone 7 and 8 at its 15 retail outlets in Germany but those models would remain available to customers through more than 4,300 carriers and resellers across Germany.

"The press release ... is misleading as it contains statements that are at least potentially deceptive about the availability of the goods, namely the iPhones affected by the ruling," a three-judge panel wrote in the latest ruling.

The judges said Apple's press release gives consumers and retailers the false impression of unlimited availability of the phones.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Qualcomm said "the order speaks for itself".

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Jan Wolfe and Tina Bellon; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32pLJM Partners sues unnamed 'manipulators' it blames for volatility losses
RE
09:29pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
09:29pWhite House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
09:27pPBGC steps in to oversee Sears' two pension plans
RE
09:27pApple ordered to pull part of press release in Qualcomm case
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to U.S. if no-deal Brexit - sources
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:55pSan Francisco and San Jose Human Rights Association for Forced Conversion, Held One Year Memorial
SE
06:41pTrump Plans 'Major Announcement' on Border, Shutdown
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to U.S. if no-deal Brexit - sources
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent weighing bid for holding company behind Korea's Nexon - sources
3TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
4TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
5CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.