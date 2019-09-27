Apple plans to show films in theaters before streaming: WSJ
09/27/2019 | 06:53am EDT
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is planning to show feature-length films in theaters before releasing them on its streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
Apple plans to launch its streaming service called Apple TV+ on Nov. 1 for $5 a month to compete with rivals such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney's upcoming streaming offering, Disney+. Both the rivals have deeper libraries and years of experience in making hit shows.