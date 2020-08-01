Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple removes thousands of game apps from China store: research firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 08:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc removed 29,800 apps from its Chinese app store on Saturday, including more than 26,000 games, according to data from research firm Qimai.

The takedowns come amid a crackdown on unlicensed games by Chinese authorities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year Apple gave game publishers an end-of-June deadline to submit a government-issued licence number enabling users to make in-app purchases.

China's Android app stores have long complied with those regulations. It is not clear why Apple is enforcing them strictly this year.

The smartphone maker removed more than 2,500 titles from its app store over the first week of July. Games affected by the sweep included titles from Zynga and Supercell, research firm SensorTower reported at the time.

The Chinese government has long sought to enforce stricter regulations on its gaming industry to remove sensitive content.

The approval process for games looking to enable in-app purchases is long and complicated, hurting all but the largest game developers, industry insiders say.

"This affects small- and mid-sized developers' incomes the most, but due to the difficulties of acquiring a business licence, it's devastating to the whole iOS game industry in China," said Todd Kuhns, marketing manager for AppInChina, a firm that helps overseas companies distribute their apps.

(This story corrects spelling of name in paragraph 9)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.31.03%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED -1.68% 7.63 End-of-day quote.-12.10%
ZYNGA INC. 1.24% 9.83 Delayed Quote.60.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:06aAPPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS FROM CHINA STORE : research firm
RE
07:27aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Initial Oil Train (IOT) Project was selected as Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project 2020
PU
07:27aGENERAL MOTORS : Correction to GM Aims to Give Electric Vehicle Owners More Places to Charge on 7/31
DJ
07:15aSANIONA PUBL : Scandion Oncology announces that one of its founders, Saniona, has reduced its shareholding to below 10% of the total share amount
AQ
07:14aRussia to resume regular flights to Geneva from Aug. 15
RE
06:56aKEPPEL : Temasek to decide on $3 billion offer for Keppel by Aug 31 - adviser
RE
06:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple to boost cellphone manufacturing in India
AQ
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3APPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS FROM CHINA STORE: research firm
4EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group