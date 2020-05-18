Apple reopening 25 more U.S. stores

Apple will reopen more than 25 of its stores in the U.S. this week.

The company's head of retail, Deirdre O'Brien, announced the news on Sunday (May 17).

Outlets will open doors in a handful of states, including Florida, California and Washington, but some will only offer curbside or storefront service.

O'Brien says that the stores will run under strict social-distancing rules.

The plan calls for a limit on the number of customers inside stores temperature checks at the door and face masks for staff and customers.

It's part of the company's gradual steps to unlock the doors of its trademark retail outlets around the world.

Apple has over 500 stores worldwide - more than half are in the United States.

In March the company shut all its stores outside of Greater China.

Shut-down stores within China have already reopened.

Apple declined to give an outlook last month for the June quarter, citing business uncertainty.

However, first-quarter sales in China were about 9 and a half billion dollars, about 1 billion less for the same period last year.