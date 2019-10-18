Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures during a product launch event at their headquarters in Cupertino

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook met the chief of China's market regulator in Beijing on Thursday, the Chinese agency said, a week after the U.S. firm was thrust into the midst of political tensions between the mainland and protesters in Hong Kong.

Apple last week removed from its app store an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements after a Chinese state newspaper sharply criticized it for allowing the software. The company said the app, HKmap.live, was used to target the police.

Cook had defended the removal in the face of criticism for appeasing mainland China, telling Apple workers that "this decision best protects our users".

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website that its chief, Xiao Yaqing, and Cook discussed topics including Apple expanding investment in China, consumer rights protection and fulfilling corporate social responsibility. It did not give more details.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is a key market for Apple. Apple's smartphone market share fell to 5.8% in the June quarter from 6.4% in the same period a year ago, according to research firm Canalys, as China's homegrown Huawei Technologies Co Ltd became the dominant smartphone seller.

The meeting also comes days before China holds the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in China's eastern Zhejiang province. The event in the past has attracted overseas company executives, foreign diplomats and Chinese government officials.

It was not immediately clear if Cook will be a participant at the conference this year. He last attended the event in 2017.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aSterling trades near five-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
RE
01:18aApple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aYuan trades flat, takes weak China GDP in stride
RE
12:46aChina's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
RE
12:46aINSTANT VIEW : China third-quarter GDP grows 6.0% y/y, misses expectations
RE
12:31aEU leaders discuss $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
12:25aJapan finance minister signals readiness to ramp up stimulus to fight risks
RE
12:22aMost Southeast Asian stock markets slip on bleak China growth data; Singapore, Thailand drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
5CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group