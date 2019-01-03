Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple's shock warning sends investors to safe-haven assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:04pm CET
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A revenue warning from Apple Inc rocked equity markets around the globe on Thursday as concerns over a damaging Sino-U.S. trade battle and its impact on world economic growth boosted assets considered safer investments, such as bonds and the Japanese yen.

Technology stocks led a selloff in Asian, European and U.S. stock markets after Apple, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China, cut its revenue forecast for the first time in nearly 12 years. Apple's U.S.-listed shares were last down 8.1 percent.

That heightened concerns that sluggish global growth may be reflected in the United States, where corporate earnings season is set to kick off in a few weeks.

Survey data from the Institute of Supply Management showed U.S. factory activity slowed more than expected in December, sending stocks on Wall Street lower.

"That negative economic data, combined with the PMI (data) in China a couple of days ago, reconfirms the market's concerns that the global economy is slowing," said Jeremy Zirin, head of equities at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office.

Zirin said Apple's warning "raises concerns that we could see a broad-based weakness among companies with a high level of exposure to China."

Treasury yields fell and prices surged after the U.S. manufacturing activity data, extending overnight losses prompted by the Apple warning that sent investors fleeing to safe-haven instruments.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. government note yield <US10YT=RR> fell to a session low of 2.58 percent, a more than 50 percent retracement from its 2018 high. The two-year Treasury yield <US2YT=RR> fell to its lowest since June 7 and was down 6.9 basis points at 2.44 percent.

German government bond yields <DE10YT=RR> also reached their lowest level in more than two years.

In the U.S. equity market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 424.47 points, or 1.82 percent, to 22,921.77, the S&P 500 lost 36.25 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,473.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 124.94 points, or 1.87 percent, to 6,541.00.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.81 percent, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 <.STOXX> ended down 0.98 percent.

CURRENCIES

Apple's news also roiled the currency markets, with the safe-haven yen climbing against the dollar. The dollar was last 0.88 percent lower against the yen at 107.91 yen.

The dollar touched its lowest level against the yen since March 2018, while the Australian dollar at one point hit levels against the Japanese yen not seen since 2011.

The dollar index <.DXY>, measuring it against a basket of six other currencies, was last down 0.6 percent. The euro rose 0.51 percent against the dollar to $1.14.

Keeping with the risk-off theme, gold prices hit a 6-1/2-month peak. Spot gold last added 0.4 percent to $1,289.56 an ounce.

Copper prices dropped to an 18-month low and ended 1.8 percent lower at $5,736 a ton.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $55.29 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 14 cents to $46.68 a barrel, a 0.3 percent gain.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Josephine Mason, Helen Reid and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -8.21% 145.01 Delayed Quote.0.11%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.99% 22874.21 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -2.28% 6214.2597 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.98% 6532.493 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.58% 2469.45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.98% 333.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.75% 96.82 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:23pOil near flat, prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:23pApple's shock warning sends investors to safe-haven assets
RE
07:22pOil near flat, prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:16pJudge blocks New York City law requiring Airbnb to hand over user data
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08pApple's shock warning sends investors to safe-haven assets
RE
07:04pApple's shock warning sends investors to safe-haven assets
RE
07:03pWall Street tumbles on weak factory data, Apple warning
RE
07:00pFormer Houzz and Drip leader joins Cloudvirga as vice president of talent
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.