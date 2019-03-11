Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple says 'it's show time' March 25; TV service announcement expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday invited media to a March 25 event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, where it is expected to launch a television and video service.

Sources previously told Reuters that the company is targeting April for the launch of a streaming television service that will likely include subscription TV service. Apple often launches products and services in the weeks following an event.

In its invitation, Apple did not specify the focus of the event and gave a single-line description: "It's show time."

Apple has long hinted at a planned video service, spending $2 billion in Hollywood to produce its own content and signing major stars such as Oprah Winfrey. Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that the service may resell subscriptions from CBS Corp, Viacom Inc and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Starz among others, as well as Apple's own original content

The TV service is expected to launch globally, an ambitious move to rival services from Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video. Apple’s App Store, where the service is likely to be distributed, is currently available in more than 100 countries.

Apple has long hinted at a planned video service, with Chief Executive Tim Cook speaking openly about the company's interest on earnings calls with investors but declining to give any details about what the service might look like.

The potential sales from a television service have become a focus of investors after Apple in January reported the first-ever dip in iPhone sales during the key holiday shopping period and said it would lower iPhone prices in some markets to account for foreign exchange rates.

Apple aims to bring together its own shows into one central location with content from media companies, saving iPhone and other Apple device users from having to juggle multiple apps for those channels, sources earlier told Reuters.

Apple is aiming to resell TV channels subscriptions similar to Amazon, whose Prime Video Service resells Starz and other channels and keeps a cut of the sales.

Apple is also in discussions with HBO, part of AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, to become part of the service and it could yet make it in time for the launch, according to a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Kenneth Li in New York; editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 3.07% 1670.62 Delayed Quote.7.91%
AT&T 0.87% 30.22 Delayed Quote.4.98%
CBS CORPORATION 0.14% 49.08 Delayed Quote.12.10%
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA) 0.38% 15.76 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NETFLIX 2.65% 358.86 Delayed Quote.30.61%
VIACOM 0.62% 29.04 Delayed Quote.12.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : welcomes report from Just Transition Task Force for Canadian Coal Power Workers and Communities
PU
05:35pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference
PU
05:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Agreement Resolving Allegations of Discrimination Involving San Diego Housing Providers
PU
05:33pApple says 'it's show time' March 25; TV service announcement expected
RE
05:30pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Voices Concern About President's 2020 Budget Proposal
PU
05:24pALPHABET'S WAYMO SEEKS OUTSIDE INVESTORS : The Information
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNOTICE &NDASH; EMERGENCY RULE FILED WITH STATE REGISTER : Sweet Potato Yield Adjustments (LAC 7:XV.143)
PU
05:10pToronto Stock Exchange rises 0.69 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
3INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.