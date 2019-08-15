Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple says it supports 2.4 million U.S. jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
A demonstration of the newly released Apple products is seen following the product launch event in Cupertino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it was either directly or indirectly responsible for 2.4 million U.S. jobs, up 20% from the 2 million the technology company estimated in 2017.

The iPhone maker said its direct workforce grew from 80,000 to 90,000 in the 2-1/2 years since its last U.S. job estimate. But most of the estimated growth came from companies such as Broadcom Inc which make parts in the United States for Apple products and from third-party software developers making apps for Apple devices.

App-related jobs totaled 1.9 million, up by 325,000 from its previous estimate, the Cupertino, California-based company said in a news post on its website.

Apple did not say how it arrived at its estimates or how the research was funded. Estimates of indirect job creation can vary widely depending on how the analysis is carried out.

Apple has faced criticism, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, for contracting factories to assemble most of its products in China. Apple has countered that it spent $60 billion on products and services from U.S.-based suppliers in 2018 and plans to increase that to $350 billion by 2023.

Apple said in December it would spend $1 billion to build a new campus in Austin, Texas, for up to 15,000 employees and that it was adding direct jobs in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.50% 201.74 Delayed Quote.27.89%
BROADCOM INC -1.08% 268.64 Delayed Quote.6.80%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 1.29% 13.33 End-of-day quote.48.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31pSingapore July exports shrink for fifth straight month
RE
08:06pChina says U.S. block on nuclear firms a 'misuse' of export controls
RE
07:57p22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : The thrill of horror awaits at The Scream Zone
PU
07:54pTrump says China talks 'productive'; Beijing vows tariff retaliation
RE
07:52pTrump says trade war with China will be fairly short
RE
07:52pTrump says China talks 'productive'; Beijing vows tariff retaliation
RE
07:52pTrump says trade war with China will be fairly short
RE
07:42p'Crazy inverted yield curve' vexes Fed, with no clear resolution
RE
07:32pNDGGA NORTH DAKOTA GRAIN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : President Jeff Mertz Responds to New EPA Guidelines for Glyphosate Labeling
PU
07:12pApple says it supports 2.4 million U.S. jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Five questions about what could be next in the SNC-Lavalin saga

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group