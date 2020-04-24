Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc said on Thursday it has found "no evidence" a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does "not pose an immediate risk to our users".

San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.

Zuk Avraham, ZecOps' chief executive, told Reuters he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.

Avraham said he found evidence that an attacker was taking advantage of the vulnerability as far back as January 2018, but that he could not determine who the hackers were.

Reuters was unable to independently verify his claim.

Apple on Wednesday acknowledged the vulnerability existed in its software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and said the company had developed a fix that will be introduced in a forthcoming update to millions of devices it has sold globally.

On Thursday, Apple disputed Avraham's evidence that the hack had been used against users.

"We have thoroughly investigated the researcher's report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users," Apple said in a statement. "The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers."

In response to Apple's statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against "a few organizations" and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update to the public.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Christopher Bing in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : New Release Date for March 2020 Statistical Highlights
PU
01:20aIndonesia utility PLN says not seeking to delay debt payments
RE
01:17aInvestors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aMAIN STREET'S MAINSTAYS : How some U.S. states tapped crisis loans
RE
01:08aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Household consumption expenditure, 2019 - 2019
PU
01:02aApple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers
RE
12:53aDollar heads for weekly gain as oil shock reveberates
RE
12:53aDollar heads for weekly gain as oil shock reveberates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Collaboration to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities For its C..
4EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
5BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Holds April 2020 Annual Meeting
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group