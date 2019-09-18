Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple spars with EU as $14 billion Irish tax dispute drags on

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Apple accused the European Commission of misunderstanding its business on day two of the iPhone maker's appeal against a $14 billion tax order, in a dispute that is key to the EU's drive to collect more taxes but which could also run for years.

The case centers on tax rulings granted by Ireland to two Apple businesses in the country, Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe, which reduced Apple's tax burden for more than two decades - to as low as 0.005% in 2014.

The European Commission ordered the U.S. company in 2016 to pay 13 billion euros ($14.4 billion) of taxes it said were owed to Ireland. But Apple and Ireland, whose economy benefits from hosting a number of multinational firms, are appealing against the decision at Europe's General Court, its second highest.

Central to the dispute is the importance of the Irish businesses, with Apple lawyer Daniel Beard arguing on Wednesday they were not as significant as the Commission has asserted.

"Yes, Apple CEO Tim Cook said there were decisions taken in Ireland, but not strategic decisions," he said, referring to Cook's testimony at a U.S. Senate hearing in 2013 which formed a key element of the Commission's case.

Commission lawyer Paul-John Loewenthal rejected criticism that the EU executive had not taken up Apple's offer to visit its operations in Cork, Ireland, saying this was not necessary.

"What would a site visit accomplish?" he asked.

Ireland ended the tax rulings when Apple's two Irish units changed their structures in 2015.

The stakes are high for European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has spearheaded the European Union's drive against tax avoidance by multinationals, issued similar tax recovery orders to Amazon and Starbucks among others, and has other companies in her sight.

Vestager, who will stay on in her post for five more years but with new powers to set rules, will get a sense of how the General Court views her crackdown on Sept. 24 when it rules on her tax recovery orders to Starbucks and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The court will rule on the Apple case in the coming months, but the losing party is likely to appeal to the EU Court of Justice and a final judgment could take several years.

The joint Apple cases are T-778/16 Ireland v Commission and T-892/16 Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aSTOXX 600 : Oil prices slip on Saudi pledge, financial markets look to Fed
RE
08:10aShort-Term Funding Spike Raises Hopes for Fed Cuts
DJ
08:09aPompeo to discuss efforts versus Iran with Saudi crown prince
RE
08:09aFrance wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry
RE
08:09aRussia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss attacks - Kremlin
RE
08:09aSaudi Arabia promises concrete proof Iran behind oil strikes
RE
08:09aIran's Zarif rejects as 'distraction' U.S. accusations over Saudi attacks - ISNA
RE
08:09aRussia praises Aramco resilience, offers help to fix damage
RE
08:08aQatar Petroleum and Shell in LNG marine fuel venture
RE
08:07aNewton Crypto to Move Customer Assets to an Independent Third-party Custodian
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group