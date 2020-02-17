Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 06:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of the coronavirus outbreak slowing iPhone production and weakening demand in China.

Apple's manufacturing facilities in China have begun to reopen, but they are ramping up more slowly than expected, the technology company said in a statement to its investors.

Global supplies of Apple's iPhones will be limited as the sites work toward operating at full capacity, the company said.

"These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide," the company said.

In January, Apple forecast $63 billion to $67 billion in revenue for the second quarter ending in March, ahead of estimates of $62.4 billion.

The company said it would provide more information during its next earnings call in April.

Apple also said that store restrictions due to coronavirus precautions had affected its sales in China, with most retail stores either closed or operating at reduced hours.

"We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can," the company said.

The disruptions follow a strong December quarter for iPhone sales, which were up for the first time in a year.

Analysts have estimated that the virus may slash demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China, the world's biggest market for smartphones.

"While we have discussed a negative iPhone impact from the coronavirus over the past few weeks, the magnitude of this impact to miss its revenue guidance midway through February is clearly worse than feared," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.

Apple's stock is expected to face a knee-jerk reaction on Tuesday, when Wall Street reopens after the Presidents Day holiday, Ives said.

Wedbush said it remained optimistic that Apple would be able to recover from the coronavirus setback.

"While trying to gauge the impact of the iPhone miss and potential bounce back in the June quarter will be front and center for the Street, we remain bullish on Apple for the longer term," Ives said.

The outbreak is expected to intensify pressure on China's economy, with multiple companies struggling to restart production after an extended Chinese New Year holiday.

Fiat Chrysler, <FCHA.MI, Hyundai Motor Co and General Motors Co have all said their auto production lines were, or could be, hit by Chinese factories that are slow to restart because of the virus.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.50% 34.76 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
MIDWAY LIMITED 1.79% 1.71 End-of-day quote.-14.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:47pChina pledges greater efforts to ensure supply for coronavirus-hit Wuhan
PU
07:45pCoronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
RE
07:43pAPPLE : Tokyo stocks open lower after Apple says it will miss revenue target
AQ
07:32pRJK EXPLORATIONS : Director Robert Mackay Discusses RJK's Nipissing Diamond Project
PU
07:32pTAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Agrees to Purchase Assets Supporting Blockchain Transaction Processing Operations
AQ
07:27pTrack Group Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PR
07:27pLilis Energy Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Take Private Offer From Major Shareholder
GL
07:13pAPPLE : to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus
DJ
07:12pANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :requirement to perform quarterly reporting
PU
07:07pGPHC : Announcement on Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
2LH GROUP LTD : Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
3PRO MEDICUS LIMITED : PRO MEDICUS : Moving On New Revenue Streams
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus
5BOMBARDIER INC. : TIMELINE: Bombardier's journey from Ski-Doo maker to business jet maker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group