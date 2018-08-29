Log in
Apple vs. Samsung: Ambient Light and Proximity Sensing Devices Comparison 2018 - Analysis of the Packaging and the Sensor Die Along with a Cost Analysis and a Price Estimate for the All Devices

08/29/2018 | 11:06am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apple vs. Samsung: Ambient Light and Proximity Sensing Devices Comparison Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Behind the screen, latest Apple's smartphone is better than Samsung's thanks to the Ambient Light Sensor (ALS), which allows better color management of the display. ams AG and STMicroelectronics are the leading suppliers of ALS and proximity sensors for consumers. Both are implicated in the supply chains of Samsung's and Apple's latest flagships.

The publisher has conducted a comparative review of the ALS and Proximity Sensor in the latest three flagships smartphones from Samsung and Apple. We analyze and compare the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 the Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X. We provide insights into the structure, technical choices, design, processes, supply chain positions and costs.

Of the two OEMs, Samsung has chosen to combine the two sensors in a single component, whereas Apple made the choice to keep them separate. Over the years, Samsung has improved the performance without changing its packaging footprint. Apple has kept the same supplier, STMicroelectronics, for its proximity sensor. However it has added features to each new generation, as in the latest the iPhone X, where the proximity sensor is combined with a flood illuminator. In this new iPhone the ambient light sensor is still supplied by ams, but has a multi-spectral feature.

This report includes an analysis of the packaging and the sensor die along with a cost analysis and a price estimate for the all devices. Finally, we compare device evolution by OEM and a cross-comparison to highlight their choices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Devices Analyzed
  • Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Structure, Process and Cost Review

  • Samsung
    • Galaxy S7
      • Color sensor and proximity sensor
  • Galaxy S8
    • Color sensor and proximity sensor
  • Galaxy S9
    • Color sensor and proximity sensor
  • Samsung evolution
  • Apple
    • iPhone 7
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Proximity sensor
  • iPhone 8
    • Color sensor
    • Proximity sensor
  • iPhone X
    • Multi-spectral sensor
    • Proximity sensor and flood illuminator
  • Apple evolution
  • Comparison Apple vs. Samsung

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • STMicroelectronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2nhgq/apple_vs?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Capacitive Sensors

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
