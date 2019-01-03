Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Apple warning shakes European shares as chipmakers tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 09:43am CET
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple's first revenue warning in nearly 12 years sent European shares sliding on Thursday with the tech sector particularly badly bruised as chipmakers which supply to the iPhone maker fell sharply.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> fell 0.7 percent as Europe joined a selloff in Asia with the Apple warning compounding fears of slowing global growth.

Apple's Frankfurt-listed shares fell 8.9 percent after the tech giant cut its revenue forecast, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China, whose economy has been hit by an ongoing trade war with the U.S.

Chipmakers who supply parts to Apple were the worst-hit. Shares in AMS, which provides the facial recognition sensors used in the latest iPhones, fell 19.4 percent to the bottom of the STOXX.

Dialog Semiconductor tumbled 7.8 percent, while Infineon, ASML, ASM International, Logitech, and STMicroelectronics fell 3.4 to 5.9 percent.

The tech sector <.SX8P> was the worst-performing, down 2.4 percent while only telecoms stayed in the black.

Luxury goods shares, which are also highly sensitive to signs of slowing demand in China, joined the selloff.

LVMH, Kering, Burberry, and Swatch were down 2.7 to 3.8 percent, among the biggest fallers.

Among rare gainers, Next shares topped the STOXX with a 5.9 percent gain after the clothing retailer reported a rise in sales in the run-up to Christmas in line with its own expectations.

Peer Marks & Spencer also gained 3.3 percent.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -18.68% 19 Delayed Quote.-73.36%
APPLE 0.11% 157.92 Delayed Quote.0.11%
ASM INTERNATIONAL -5.14% 34.21 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
ASML HOLDING -3.99% 131.84 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BURBERRY GROUP -3.22% 1670 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR -6.44% 20.17 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.69% 2973.36 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -3.62% 16.72 Delayed Quote.0.14%
KERING -2.86% 391.5 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL -3.04% 29.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -2.21% 247.8 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 1.77% 252.4 Delayed Quote.0.32%
NEXT 3.38% 4333 Delayed Quote.4.66%
STMICROELECTRONICS -0.78% 12.135 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.57% 335.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE SWATCH GROUP -3.24% 277.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as Apple warning adds to growth worries
RE
09:43aEUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as chipmakers tumble
RE
08:20aSouth Africa's rand, stocks tumble as China data disappoint
RE
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore slides
RE
05:34aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Down As Apple's Warning Weighs On Tech Stocks
DJ
01:57aS&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
RE
12:23aU.S. FUND INVESTORS YANK MOST CASH FROM STOCKS SINCE FEBRUARY : Ici
RE
01/02Battered Bull Market Limps Into the New Year--Update
DJ
01/02Battered Bull Market Limps Into the New Year--Update
DJ
01/02Consumer Stocks Weighed Tesla, Netflix -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4TESLA : TESLA : cuts U.S. prices on all vehicles, shares drop
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.