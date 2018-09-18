Log in
Appliance Recycling Centers of America Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

09/18/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCI) ("ARCA" or the "company"), a leading provider of utility appliance recycling programs, announced today that on September 18, 2018 it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market that the company regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.  The company is now fully compliant with all Nasdaq rules.  This matter is now closed.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Appliance Recycling Centers of)

About ARCA

ARCCA and subsidiaries are in the business of recycling major household appliances in North America by providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. In addition, through its GeoTraq Inc. subsidiary, ARCA is engaged in the development, design and ultimately ARCA expects the sale of cellular transceiver modules, also known as Cell-ID modules.

Contact:
Rachel Holmes
Executive Vice President
Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.
Tel: 952-930-9000
Email: rholmes@arcainc.com

 

