Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with IBM Corp. and iCIMS Inc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the applicant tracking systems market and the market is poised to grow by USD 106.16 million during 2019-2023 in Europe, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005810/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled applicant tracking systems market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on “Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe Analysis Report by End-Users (large enterprises and SMEs), Deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023”.

The market is driven by the increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems. In addition, the integration of AI with applicant tracking systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the applicant tracking systems market.

Vendors that provide cloud-based applicant tracking systems also offer servers, storage space, and hardware. This eliminates the need for labor and investment in data centers as they are handled by cloud-based providers. Cloud-based applicant tracking systems can be integrated with many career sites, job portals, and social media websites to access a large talent pool. Owing to many such benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based, application tracking systems, which is driving market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Application Tracking Systems Companies:

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. owns and operates business across various segments such as Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers a wide range of applicant tracking systems, with IBM Kenexa Talent Acquisition Suite being one of the major products offered by the company.

iCIMS Inc.

iCIMS Inc. offers a wide range of application tracking systems. iCIMS Recruit is one of the major products offered by the company. It automates job posting and collaborates with the calendar for streamlining of the recruitment process.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. owns and operates business across various segments including Cloud and license, Hardware, and Services. The company offers a wide range of application tracking systems. Oracle Taleo Cloud Service is one of the major products offered by the company. It enables organizations to easily source, recruit, develop, and retain top talent.

SAP SE

SAP SE owns and operates business across various segments such as Applications, Technology & Services segment, SAP Business Network segment, and Customer Experience segment. The company offers a wide range of application tracking systems. SAP SuccessFactors is one of the major products offered by the company. It is a cloud-based HR management system that offers functionalities such as payroll and employee engagement.

Workday Inc.

Workday Inc. offers a wide range of application tracking systems. Workday Recruiting is one of the major products offered by the company. It helps in reviewing candidate profiles at any time and location, which helps HR managers save time. It also enables candidates to access relevant information from social profiles and apply easily for a job.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applicant Tracking Systems End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Large enterprises

SMEs

Applicant Tracking Systems Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Recruitment Software Market – Global recruitment software market by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA).

Global Workforce Analytics Market – Global workforce analytics market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005810/en/