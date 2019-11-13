Log in
News : Companies

Applicaster : Appoints Jason Johns as Vice President of Sales, EMEA and APAC

0
11/13/2019 | 05:01am EST

Former Ooyala executive brings over 20 years of experience to transform sales in key markets

Applicaster, the company simplifying the lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media applications, today announced the appointment of Jason Johns as Vice President of Sales, EMEA and APAC. In his role, Johns will oversee Applicaster’s EMEA and APAC commercial and go-to-market strategies.

“There is an incredible amount of opportunity in the media app market,” said Johns. “Because of our ability to enable frictionless growth for customers, we’re very well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. Beyond the market opportunity, I was attracted to Applicaster because of the company’s customer-first culture plus its ability and desire to drive value lead engagements. Few businesses buy technology without a clear understanding of the business case and full transparency of the cost-of-ownership around their technology investments - Applicaster understands this and provides flexible commercial models that scale and can easily be upgraded and expanded as business requirements evolve.

Under Johns’ leadership, Applicaster will extend its work with sports brands, teams, and leagues, as well as with top-tier broadcasters, publishers and enterprise tech organizations.

“With over two decades of sales experience, Jason has a track record of leading commercial sales teams to rapidly grow revenue,” said Jonathan Laor, CEO and Co-Founder, Applicaster. “His deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable when educating clients in new markets and industries. I’m looking forward to seeing how he helps Applicaster further build our footprint across EMEA and APAC.”

Johns will be based in Applicaster’s London office and report to Laor. Before joining Applicaster, he served as VP of Global Sales at Ooyala. Prior to Ooyala, he was the Director of EMEA Sales for Comcast Technology Solutions and served as VP of Business Development at Piksel Inc.

About Applicaster

Applicaster simplifies the lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media apps for today’s largest media companies and premium content providers. With its open APIs and extensive partner marketplace, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Zapp, serves as an open-ended resource for companies to prototype, develop, launch, and manage apps, utilize OTT services, and integrate key functionalities into third-party apps. Customers such as DirecTV, Pro Sieben, and Hearst are utilizing Applicaster for direct-to-consumer app design and delivery across mobile and connected TVs. Applicaster has offices in New York, San Jose, Miami, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.applicaster.com. For inquiries, contact sales@applicaster.com.


© Business Wire 2019
