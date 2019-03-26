Applicaster : Secures $20M Growth Funding After Breakthrough 2018

Applicaster,
the company simplifying the production, delivery and maintenance of
direct-to-consumer media applications, today announced a $20M growth
round of funding, alongside the strategic appointment of key executives.
The funding round, led by Viola
Growth and backed by further investment from 83 North, Pitango,
Saban Ventures, and Planven Investments, will be used to expand the
company’s global presence and product set, ensuring that media brands
are able to extend their business capabilities and deliver engaging
digital media experiences across various platforms.
“The way we consume media changes everyday, and content providers must
continually innovate to ensure they are reaching their audiences in a
relevant and timely manner,” said Eran Westman, partner at Viola Growth,
who will also join the company’s board. “Applicaster brings speed and
accessibility to these companies in an autonomous way, and has
positioned itself to grow and evolve with their clients and the
industry. We believe the category will continue to grow and that
Applicaster, with its agnostic, flexible and robust platform, will be
the natural partner.”
Applicaster’s SaaS app management platform, Zapp, includes everything
brands need to prototype, develop, and maintain direct-to-consumer apps
across phones, tablets, and connected TV devices. Clients working with
Applicaster are able to reduce costs, increase audience engagement,
improve time-to-market and innovate quickly to stay ahead of their
competition.
“In the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth,” said Jonathan Laor,
CEO of Applicaster. “As the public continues to consume content in
various ways – whether that’s on a TV screen, through a mobile app or
widget – brands must consider how to increase their business
capabilities to match this constant evolution and reach their audiences
in creative ways. At Applicaster, we’re eager to continue working with
content providers to ultimately ensure viewers are engaged and
receptive.”
In advance of the funding round, Applicaster has also made several key
hires, further solidifying the company’s executive bench, positioning
the company for continued success. Jim Bennette has joined Applicaster
as VP of Sales and is focused on expanding the company’s client base in
North America. Bennette joins the team from Nokia, where he served as VP
of Business Development, and Adobe, where he served as Director of
Business Development. Additionally, Mark Cokes was appointed VP of
Marketing to oversee the global marketing team. Prior to joining
Applicaster, Cokes served as the VP of Product and Corporate Marketing
at Ooyala. Both Bennette and Cokes have extensive experience leading
teams in the media and martech industries.
About Applicaster
Applicaster powers the creation and optimization of customized end-user
app experiences for today’s largest media companies and premium content
providers. With its open APIs and extensive partner marketplace, the
company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Zapp, serves as an open
ended resource for companies to prototype, develop and launch apps,
utilize OTT services and integrate key functionalities into third-party
apps. Customers such as DirecTV, Fox and Viacom are utilizing
Applicaster for direct to consumer app design and delivery across mobile
and connected TVs. Applicaster has offices in New York, San Jose, Miami,
London and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.applicaster.com.
For inquiries, contact sales@applicaster.com.
About Viola Growth
Founded in 2008, Viola Growth invests in Israeli-related global
technology companies at their expansion stage. With the largest team of
7 partners in Israel, as well as a US presence, all with vast
operational and financial experience, Viola Growth have raised over
$430M AUM and invested in 23 companies. Viola Growth is a member of
Viola, Israel's largest technology-focused investment group with over
$3B under management. For more information visit: www.viola-group.com.
