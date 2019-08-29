Application Process Opens for Vizient 2020 Innovative Technology Exchange

Log in
0
08/29/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Suppliers interested in showcasing their innovative technology to hospital decision makers from across the country are encouraged to submit their application now to participate in the 2020 Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. The event is part of Vizient’s Spring Connections Summit, which takes place the week of March 30 to April 3 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The deadline to apply is Nov. 22.

The Innovative Technology Exchange offers up to 100 selected suppliers the unique opportunity to connect with hospital decision makers to discuss and demonstrate how their technology improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

“The Innovative Technology Exchange is a hands-on event, which provides clinicians and supply chain professionals the opportunity to interact with suppliers who are bringing innovative solutions to the health care industry. The direct interaction gives attendees a deeper understanding of the new technology, which enables them to confidently discuss it with physicians and other colleagues,” said Debbie Archer, procurement director at Vizient.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 2,600 technologies as part of its Innovative Technology Program. This review process may result in an Innovative Technology contract with Vizient.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
