Applied Biology Appoints Leonard Brandt as Chairman of the Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biology, Inc. ("Applied Biology") announced today it has appointed Leonard Brandt as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. In a bid to commercialize its innovative aesthetic hair products pipeline, Applied Biology is expanding its leadership team.

Mr. Brandt, a venture capital veteran from Norwest VP, founding CEO for CNS Response, and a leading strategist for numerous medical ventures, brings over 30 years of experience in successfully commercializing health innovations. Many of these companies have provided industry firsts including, Platelet-rich Plama (PRP) in wound healing (Curatech), liposomes drug delivery (Liposome Technology Inc.), rational drug design and structural biology (Vertex), saphenous vein harvesting for bypass (Embro Vascular), deep brain stimulation (Micronet Medical/ Advanced Neuromodulation Systems), and predictive analytics in medication management (CNS Response). Most recently, Len has seen success in aesthetics neuro-toxin innovation through the 2014 founding and 2018 sale of Bonti, Inc. to Allergan.

According to Mr. Brandt: "Applied Biology has a vast pipeline of novel hair products and the time is right to shift its business focus from a purely licensing company to a commercial leader in the science of hair care. I am truly excited about this."

Founded in 2003, Applied Biology is a biotechnology company located in Irvine, CA focused on the development of novel innovations for the treatment of hair disorders. Our focused team of scientists and physicians have made breakthroughs in genetics, molecular biology mechanisms and clinical dermatology that are poised to improve millions of patients' lives.

