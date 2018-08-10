Applied Health Analytics :’ New Application Helps Health Systems Track the Engagement and Compliance of Local Workforces in Employer-Sponsored Value-Based Care and Work Safety Programs

Applied Health Analytics, LLC, which provides best-in-class analytics,
technology and services to health systems across the United States in
support of population health and value-based care arrangements with
employers, has released a Learning Management System (LMS) application
to store, distribute, track and incent the viewing of video content. The
LMS was beta-tested with UnityPoint Health – Optimum Health Solutions,
headquartered in Peoria, Ill. and is part of the Company’s interoperable
suite of technology, bIQ.
The LMS system consolidates multiple technologies and interfaces
employed by health systems to engage their employees, and local
employers and their workforce, in the use of online learning modules to
address the challenges of communicating and tracking such topics as
workforce compliance requirements, cyber security, health education and
care path adherence. The all-in-one application supports the following
use cases:
-
Post-Hire Regulatory and OSHA Compliance
-
Health Enhancement Education, Challenges and Incentives
-
Care Pathway Educational Content
-
General Well-Being and Health Promotion
-
Human Resource Management, Training and Education
“LMS allows our Channel Partners to coalesce the multiple workflows and
technology they currently use to track and measure program engagement,
to offer gamification and to provide educational content,” said Bill Van
De Griek, SVP, Product Strategy & Training at Applied Health Analytics.
“Storing video, targeting based on risk-factors, interest and employment
requirements, and distributing content is now also in one application,
lessening and making more efficient, the time spent administrating
health and compliance programs. The objective is to make technology work
for our health system clients, not the other way around.”
Program administrators append tests to videos and establish the
thresholds that constitute a pass or a need to retake tests, from within
the learning module. LMS reporting provides health systems data on
member activity, engagement metrics that include idle and active time,
completion status, grades and timestamps. Employer stakeholders can
identify members of the population who have completed the required
content, track rewards completion and make record of those compliant
with workplace safety and health standards.
“Employers want assurance that metrics surrounding their value-based
health and work safety initiatives are on track,” said Christine
McMillin, Director of Managed Care & Optimum Health Solutions at
UnityPoint Health Peoria. “LMS gives us the tools needed to quantify and
reward participant adherence while ensuring that educational material is
not only offered but effectively received.”
Applied Health Analytics links its best-in-class, proprietary risk
analytics and intervention technology with health system physicians,
products, services, resources and partnerships, to offer a complete
array of evidence-based and locally delivered education, early detection
and prevention initiatives. Employer-specific data, stratified using
Applied Health Analytics’ risk stratification and engagement technology,
is combined with the delivery of health system-originated services,
resources and solutions to provide an unparalleled level of
population-specific intervention.
About
Applied Health Analytics, LLC
Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides
a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health
systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements,
direct-to-employer strategies and risk-based contracting. A
joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, Applied Health Analytics
empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that
influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve
quality outcomes and manage patient health.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005315/en/