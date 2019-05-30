Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Applied Information to Make Four Presentations and Exhibit Latest in Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Technology at ITS America 2019 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:06am EDT

“Connected Vehicles; infrastructure made easy” is theme to promote V2X deployment

Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, today announced it will participate in four presentations on connected vehicle to everything (V2X) technology and deployment at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America annual meeting in Washington D.C. June 4 – 7, 2019. The company also plans to show the latest advances in cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) technology for the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

The presentations and presenters are:

Applied Information will demonstrate the latest in Smart Cities transportation and C-V2X infrastructure technology in the exhibit hall at booth 330 June 5 – 7. The theme of the exhibit is “Connected Vehicles; infrastructure made easy.”

C-V2X technologies on display include: Emergency Vehicle Preemption, Transit Bus Priority, School Zone Safety and Glance™ Supervisory System for monitoring connected infrastructure devices.

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aLIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : to spend $53m in Myanmar to build new plant
AQ
09:22aEXXON MOBIL : Papua New Guinea Leadership Delays Exxon-Total Project
DJ
09:21aBP : President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey talks future projects in Azerbaijan
AQ
09:21aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Cohen & Steers Capital Management - Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PR
09:21aGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
09:20aHARRIS CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aRA MEDICAL : DABRA Laser System Results Presented at 2019 NCVH Annual Conference
PU
09:19aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's FY profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About