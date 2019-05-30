Applied Information to Make Four Presentations and Exhibit Latest in Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Technology at ITS America 2019 Annual Meeting

“Connected Vehicles; infrastructure made easy” is theme to promote V2X deployment

Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, today announced it will participate in four presentations on connected vehicle to everything (V2X) technology and deployment at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America annual meeting in Washington D.C. June 4 – 7, 2019. The company also plans to show the latest advances in cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) technology for the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

The presentations and presenters are:

Applied Information will demonstrate the latest in Smart Cities transportation and C-V2X infrastructure technology in the exhibit hall at booth 330 June 5 – 7. The theme of the exhibit is “Connected Vehicles; infrastructure made easy.”

C-V2X technologies on display include: Emergency Vehicle Preemption, Transit Bus Priority, School Zone Safety and Glance™ Supervisory System for monitoring connected infrastructure devices.

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

