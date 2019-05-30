Applied Information to Make Four Presentations and Exhibit Latest in Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Technology at ITS America 2019 Annual Meeting

Applied
Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent
transportation infrastructure technology, today announced it will
participate in four presentations on connected vehicle to everything
(V2X) technology and deployment at the Intelligent Transportation
Society of America annual meeting in Washington D.C. June 4 – 7, 2019.
The company also plans to show the latest advances in cellular vehicle
to everything (C-V2X) technology for the nation’s transportation
infrastructure.
The presentations and presenters are:
-
SS17
The Imperative Role of Standards in the Connected & Automated Vehicle
Landscape - Kevin Cosgriff, NEMA; Bryan Mulligan, Applied
Information; Vincent D. Park, Qualcomm; Brad Stertz, Audi - Wednesday,
June 05, 2019 12:30 PM - 01:45 PM (204 A)
-
Qualcomm C-V2X Industry Summit - Jim Misener, Qualcomm; Bryan
Mulligan, Applied Information – Wednesday, June 5, 2019 12:45 PM -
5:00 PM (202A)
-
Paper
Co-Deployment of DSRC Radio and Cellular Connected Vehicle Technology
in Tuscaloosa, AL and Northport, AL - Dr. Alex Hainen, Assistant
Professor, University of Alabama; Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information
- Thursday, June 06, 2019 12:45 PM - 01:00 PM (204 B)
-
The
Case for Cellular V2X - Jim Misener, Qualcomm; Alan Clelland,
Applied Information; Jovan Zagajac, Ford Motor Company; Greg Krueger,
HNTB; Chris Armstrong, Panasonic - Friday, June 07, 2019 10:15 AM -
11:30 AM (204 C)
Applied Information will demonstrate the latest in Smart Cities
transportation and C-V2X infrastructure technology in the exhibit hall
at booth 330 June 5 – 7. The theme of the exhibit is “Connected
Vehicles; infrastructure made easy.”
C-V2X technologies on display include: Emergency Vehicle Preemption,
Transit Bus Priority, School Zone Safety and Glance™ Supervisory System
for monitoring connected infrastructure devices.
Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities,
connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions
designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the
environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory
platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on
one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals,
school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and
freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™
smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the
transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more
information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005430/en/