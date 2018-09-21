Applied Intelligent Systems Becomes Introductory Member of Square's New Solutions Partner Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Applied Intelligent Systems today announced that it is one of the first companies to join the new Square Solutions Partner Program. The program connects Square-approved resellers, systems integrators, and mobile and web agencies with companies looking to grow their business on the Square platform.

Square helps millions of sellers, from small businesses just getting started to large sellers with complex needs, securely and easily process payments. With the new Solutions Partner Program, approved partners can win new business by offering customizable solutions with hundreds of integrations on the Square App Marketplace, reinventing checkout experiences using Square software and hardware, and streamlining the back office of scaling companies that have unique business needs.

"The Digital Economy is being built on new technologies and infrastructures. We understand that clients need a strong digital core and an easy-to-use system that supports innovations," said Gustavo Iriarte, presidentand CEO of Applied Intelligent Systems. "SAP Business One integrated with Square provides Applied Intelligent Systems the necessary technology to deliver a 'best in breed' solution focused on helping businesses succeed and embrace Digital Transformation."

Approved companies that join the Solutions Partner Program are eligible to receive early access to beta products, specialized account management and additional financial benefits. Partners will also be able to offer their clients all the great benefits that come with using Square, including a superior commerce experience with PCI compliance, dispute management and fair rates.

"By helping companies grow, innovate and scale their businesses, solutions partners hold a critical role in the Square ecosystem," said Pankaj Bengani, Global Partnerships Lead at Square. "We're excited to collaborate with these agencies, resellers and integrators who can work alongside Square engineers and account managers, and bring their latest solutions to life for Square sellers."

About Square Inc.

Square Inc. creates tools that help sellers start, run and grow their businesses. Square enables sellers to accept card payments and also provides reporting and analytics, next-day settlement and chargeback protection. Square's point-of-sale software and other business services help sellers manage inventory, locations and employees; access financing; engage customersand grow sales. The Cash App is an easy way for businesses and individuals to send and receive money, and Caviar is a food ordering service for popular restaurants. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland and the U.K.

About Applied Intelligent Systems

Applied Intelligent Systems is a premier SAP partner, with headquarters in New York City, and offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and Albany, New York. AIS, founded in 2009, has quickly risen as one of the most respected SAP Business One resellers in the Americas. With SAP Business One, AIS enables clients to increase control over their businesses with a software designed to grow with the enterprise. Clients can drive profitable growth through streamlining key processes, gaining greater insight into their business and making decisions based on real-time information. SAP Business One, with over 60,000 customers, has helped SMBs achieve big dreams and big goals with a single view of their businesses in an instant with a flexible, modular, powerful and simple interface.

