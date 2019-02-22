Applied Research Works, Inc. : Cozeva Achieves 2019 NCQA AMP Measure Certification℠

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Research Works, Inc. (ARW), a visual analytics and actionable dashboard technology provider for health plans and risk-bearing entities, today announced their certification of all 22 California Align. Measure. Perform.℠ (AMP) measures currently administered by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for measurement year 2018. This certification allows Cozeva®, ARW's flagship product, to display, measure, and report AMP (formerly P4P) measures through actionable provider dashboards which guide physicians and their practices towards ever improving quality outcomes, increased pay-for-performance and most importantly, better patient outcomes.

Cozeva® provides a common framework where both health plans and practices can guide, monitor and manage their daily progress towards quality, cost and access goals using Cozeva®'s near real-time environment. Physicians and their practices can act upon any care opportunity identified in Cozeva® by either adding clinical information to correct the record or engaging directly with the patient for the necessary care.

There is a renaissance going on in health information technology. New payment models in this $3.5 trillion dollar industry require better, faster, smarter technologies to achieve the Triple Aim of sustainable costs, higher quality and better care. "We're proud to be among an exclusive group of vendors who have achieved IHA AMP certification for 2019 (MY 2018). We're also proud to be the only platform that is certified not only by NCQA but also by ONC, Direct Trust, and Drummond as a HIT, HIE, and EHR which enables us to better serve our clients," said Shaibal Roy, CEO of Applied Research Works. With this, Cozeva® has achieved full certification in the IHA programs' measures for five years.

Formerly known as Value Based Pay for Performance (VBP4P), the AMP program is administered by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) on behalf of 11 health plans, about 200 California physician organizations, representing over 9 million Californians. The AMP program is the longest running U.S. example of data aggregation and standardized results reporting across diverse regions and multiple health plans, now expanded to cover four programs: AMP Commercial HMO, AMP Commercial ACO, AMP Medicare Advantage and AMP Medi-Cal Managed Care.

About Applied Research Works

Applied Research Works, Inc. (ARW) is a health information technology and services company creating a new operating system for new value-based health care. Cozeva®, ARW's flagship product, creates trust, transparency and accountability for open relationships between health plans, systems, physicians and the people they serve. Health plans entrust Cozeva to execute their quality payment programs. Health systems taking on capitated risks, including Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), trust Cozeva to orchestrate their networks. Cozeva® is designed to support health plans and health systems in managing quality, cost and access with precision as performance risk at the provider level increases.

Cozeva's platform combines cloud-based data analytics, a real-time metrics engine, submission services, provider dashboards that directly engage patients and caregivers, collaborative health records for chronic care and case management, and secure health information exchange. It is the first product that is certified by NCQA, DirectTrust, EHNAC, ONC, PQA, Drummond, and IHA simultaneously.

About NCQA

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS®, the performance measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation's health plans. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

"AMP Certified Measures℠ is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)"

